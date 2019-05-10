Hillary’s Missing Emails Found in Obama Oval Office, Says FBI

Thanks to the perseverance of Judicial Watch, a high-level FBI official has admitted, under oath, that the agency found Hillary Clinton emails hiding in President Barack Obama’s Oval Office.

By Donald Jeffries

Judicial Watch has reported the bombshell information that an FBI official has admitted under oath that the agency found Hillary Clinton’s notorious emails in the Executive Office of the then-president—Barack Obama.

In court-ordered discovery the same senior FBI official, Assistant Director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division Bill Priestap, also said that the agency had reviewed nearly 49,000 emails from Clinton’s server as a result of the search warrant for her material on the laptop belonging to former Rep. Anthony Weiner (DN. Y.). At the time, Weiner was married to Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin.

U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth ordered senior State Department officials, lawyers in the Obama administration, aides to Clinton, and Priestap to be deposed or answer written questions under oath. In approving the discovery plan submitted by Judicial Watch, the court referred to the Clinton email system as “one of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency.”

Priestap had testified in a separate lawsuit that Clinton was the subject of a grand jury investigation related to her BlackBerry email accounts.

“This astonishing confirmation, made under oath by the FBI, shows that the Obama FBI had to go to President Obama’s White House office to find emails that Hillary Clinton tried to destroy or hide from the American people,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton stated. “No wonder Hillary Clinton has thus far skated—Barack Obama is implicated in her email scheme.”

Judicial Watch’s discovery is specifically seeking answers to “whether Clinton intentionally attempted to evade the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by using a non-government email system, whether the State Department’s efforts to settle this case beginning in late 2014 amounted to bad faith, and whether the State Department adequately searched for records responsive to Judicial Watch’s FOIA request.”

In an April 25 interview with Newsmax TV, Fitton accused the Department of Justice of conducting a “sham investigation to protect Clinton and Obama and target Trump.” On the same day, Fitton leveled that identical accusation in an appearance on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network. Fitton has also suggested that President Donald Trump should file a criminal complaint with the Department of Justice over being illicitly targeted.

Earlier this year, Judicial Watch examined 186 pages of Justice Department records, which included emails documenting a coverup of potential violations of law by Clinton when she was secretary of state. Judicial Watch obtained the records under a January 2018 FOIA lawsuit, which was filed after the Justice Department failed to respond to their initial December 2017 FOIA request.

The watchdog group is also attempting to obtain all communications between former FBI official Peter Strzok and his ex-lover, FBI attorney Lisa Page. A July 8, 2016 email chain reveals that just three days after then-FBI Director James Comey’s press conference, in which he announced that he would not be recommending prosecution of Clinton, the special counsel to the FBI’s executive assistant director of the National Security Branch, whose name is redacted, wrote to Strzok and others that he was producing a “chart of the statutory violations considered during the investigation [of Clinton’s server], and the reasons for the recommendation not to prosecute. . . .” This individual further stated: “I am still working on an additional page for these [talking points] that consist of a chart of the statutory violations considered during the investigation, and the reasons for the recommendation not to prosecute, hopefully in non-lawyer friendly terms. . . .”

It is sobering to compare this secrecy to all that was made of the emails of private citizens like Jerome Corsi and Roger Stone, in a convoluted effort to associate them in some way with Julian Assange, who was just as dubiously tied to Russian officials.

Meanwhile, the admitted destruction of servers containing the former secretary of state’s emails has been forgotten.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of two books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.