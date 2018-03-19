Hate Crimes Charges Filed

The young man who made bomb threats against hundreds of Jewish community centers and institutions in 2016 was found to be a Jewish Israeli-American. Nonetheless, the Anti-Defamation League continues its absurd, ever-consistent hate-cry: “Make no mistake, these threats were acts of anti-Semitism and deserve to be treated as a hate crime.” Could the ADL’s nonsensical position finally be the straw that breaks this subversive, fear-mongering camel’s back?

By John Friend

A federal indictment has been brought against Michael Kadar, 19, the young Israeli-American man suspected of making hundreds of fake bomb threats and other hoax threats against Jewish community centers (JCCs) and other Jewish institutions across the U.S. last year, it was recently reported. The federal indictment includes hate crimes charges, cyberstalking, and making threats against the Israeli embassy, among other charges.

Kadar, who is Jewish, was arrested in Israel last March in a joint operation involving Israeli law enforcement officials and the FBI. He is currently awaiting trial in the Zionist entity where he also faces a number of other charges, including publishing false information, computer hacking, and money laundering. The recent federal indictment does not indicate whether or not Kadar would be extradited to the U.S. to face trial for his crimes here. Israel rarely allows its citizens to be extradited to face trial in foreign countries, even if they have dual citizenship. Federal grand juries in Florida, Georgia, and the District of Columbia brought the federal indictment against Kadar for making fake threats between January and March 2017, it was reported.

The fake bomb threats allegedly made by Kadar against JCCs, Jewish schools, and other Jewish institutions across the country last year generated major headlines and much controversy. At the time, many Jewish institutions were evacuated and the Jewish community and countless U.S. politicians, including President Donald Trump, railed against the supposed resurgence in anti-Semitism, which turned out to be entirely manufactured by Kadar’s fake bomb threats.

“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump stated in late February of last year. Other political leaders made similar statements, hyping the alleged threat of anti-Semitism, bigotry, and racially inspired violence.

The American Jewish Committee published an open letter to Trump shortly after the threats began generating headlines, demanding that the president “condemn what has often been described as ‘the oldest hatred’—anti-Semitism—and [to] unleash the power of government to match deeds with words.”

No bombs were ever found at any of the JCCs and other Jewish institutions toward which Kadar had purportedly made threats, yet that did not stop Jewish groups from demanding more federal funding and protection. Jewish institutions increased their private security services in the wake of the fake bomb threats and used the threats to hysterically hype the alleged threat of anti-Semitism.

David Posner, the director of strategic performance of the JCC Association of North America, stated at the time that his organization was “relieved that all such threats have proven to be hoaxes and that not a single person was harmed,” yet he nevertheless was “concerned about the anti-Semitism behind these threats, and the repetition of threats intended to interfere with day-to-day life.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), one of the most subversive organizations operating on American soil today, praised the recent federal indictment brought against Kadar.

“Make no mistake, these threats were acts of anti-Semitism and deserve to be treated as a hate crime,” the ADL’s CEO Jona than Greenblatt stated in a press release following the announcement of the federal indictment. “They targeted Jewish institutions in order to stoke fear and anxiety and put the entire Jewish community on high alert.” Unsurprisingly, Greenblatt, like other Jewish leaders and U.S. politicians commenting on the case, failed to mention that Kadar is himself Jewish and holds dual Israeli-American citizenship.

“We applaud the diligent investigative work of the FBI, the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the state and local law enforcement officials who made this investigation a high priority,” Greenblatt continued. “We especially appreciate the fact that these federal charges recognize that these threats constituted crimes—and we welcome the strong statements by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray recognizing the deep impact of hate violence. We again call on Congress to enact legislation to expand federal protections against bomb threats to religious institutions. The House of Representatives approved their version of this measure in December and now the Senate must act without hesitation.”

The ADL recently released a new report documenting what it considers to be anti-Semitic incidents in the United States during 2017, which include the fake threats purportedly made by Kadar. The report details 1,986 supposed anti-Semitic incidents, a 57% increase in such incidents as compared to 2016. The ADL and other Jewish organizations regularly hype the supposed threat of anti-Semitism and “hate” in order to advance political narratives beneficial to the organized Jewish community, which include lobbying for legislation cracking down on “hate speech” and criticism of Jews and other minorities more generally.

As this newspaper has reported on extensively, the vast majority of so-called “hate crimes” are manufactured by the victims themselves in order to advance and perpetuate a victimhood narrative and exaggerate the “threat” of anti-Semitism and racism in American society.

According to reports, it is unclear how many hoax threats Kadar made, but some estimate he called close to 2,000 institutions around the world.

In 2017, approximately 100 Jewish institutions in the U.S. received bomb threats, a fraction of the total number of bomb threats that other institutions in the U.S. face every year. According to the Educator’s School Safety Network (ESSN), a national non-profit school safety organization, that in 2016 1,267 bomb threats were reported by schools around the U.S. Following the recent massacre at a high school in Parkland, Fla., in February, schools across the U.S. have reported dozens of threats that have included bomb hoaxes.

John Friend is a freelance writer who lives in California.