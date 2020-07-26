BLM, Antifa Team Up for Marxism

Leftist media suppresses true agenda of budding revolutionary groups.

By John Friend

Black Lives Matter (BLM) and radical Antifa terrorists—the primary factions of the broader cultural Marxist assault on America being used to loot, destroy, and tear apart this country—have wreaked havoc in recent weeks, committing flagrant and outrageous crimes against individual citizens as well as destroying millions of dollars’ worth of public and private property, largely with impunity.

In addition to looting and destroying countless businesses across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd, BLM and Antifa thugs have attacked innocent civilians, blocked roads and freeways, defaced and destroyed historic monuments and statues in cities large and small around the country, and otherwise engaged in criminal mayhem on a scale perhaps unprecedented in American history.

The rioting and looting—dishonestly characterized as “peaceful protests” by the fake news media—that erupted in virtually every major American city will likely be the most costly civil disorder in American history, far surpassing the costs associated with the Los Angeles riots in 1992 and even the riots of 1968 following the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. Countless businesses looted and destroyed in the recent riots, many of which were minority-owned, will never reopen, having suffered the devastating effects of both the riots and the Covid-19 lockdown orders.

Videos and reports from cities across America of BLM and Antifa terrorists confronting and attacking cars attempting to pass their so-called “peaceful protests” have shocked many. The violent activists often attempt to intimidate drivers and passengers attempting to travel on roadways, with protesters surrounding the vehicles, striking them, jumping on them, breaking car windows and throwing objects at the inhabitants.

In Provo, Utah late last month, a man in his 60s was attempting to drive down a main thoroughfare when protesters surrounded his vehicle. A BLM activist approached the passenger side of the vehicle and opened fire with a handgun, shooting the driver. As the vehicle sped away, another shot was fired at the rear window of the vehicle. The driver survived the attack, undergoing surgery for non-life-threatening injuries after being taken to the hospital following the shooting.

Independent journalist and editor Andy Ngo reported police in Provo eventually arrested a 33-year-old white BLM activist named Jesse Taggart for the shooting, charging him with attempted aggravated murder, aggravated assault, rioting, and firing a weapon, among other charges. Although Taggart has been arrested, BLM and Antifa terrorists in other cities have largely escaped justice, at least for now, despite their crimes being well documented.

In St. Louis late last month, mobs of BLM activists confronted and attacked a group of Catholics who had gathered to pray at the iconic monument to King Louis IX, the only French monarch sainted by the Catholic Church and namesake of the city of St. Louis. BLM and other radical left-wing activists have demanded that the statue be torn down and the city itself be renamed, as St. Louis was allegedly mean to Jews and Muslims. Umar Lee, the main organizer of the BLM rally at the King Louis IX statue, told local media that the revered French monarch “was anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, and an anti-black crusader,” and that the statue commemorating him “does not need to be on public property overlooking our city.”

The Catholic group gathered around the statue “to pray for peace, to protect the statue, and to clean up any damage done to the memorial,” according to CBN News, a Christian media outlet. BLM supporters were outraged at the presence of Catholic and alt-right activists seeking to pray to protect the cherished monument, and soon confronted the group.

“While praying for peace and unity in our city and the protection of the Saint Louis statue, Black Lives Matter protesters started to harass, berate, and assault the Catholics that were peacefully praying,” Conor Martin, one of the Catholic activists who attended the rally, explained following the event. “We did nothing in retaliation. We allowed them to spit on us, call us names, put their fingers in our faces, push us, and antagonize, but we did not retaliate. We continued to pray.”

An elderly man was violently attacked during the demonstration. BLM criminals assaulted him, pouring an unidentified liquid on his head. Other activists were also surrounded and assaulted by BLM supporters, merely for the racist crime of praying.

More recently, at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., a BLM activist brazenly attacked a Trump supporter in broad daylight in the presence of multiple police officers, punching the man in the head. The attacker was quickly apprehended and arrested by officers for the violent assault, as fellow BLM activists demanded officers release the criminal.

While Antifa members have received much of the blame from conservatives and liberals alike for the destruction and physical attacks in recent weeks, Black Lives Matter and members of other affiliated black revolutionary groups have clearly played a major role in the criminal mayhem and chaos unfolding across the country. The Marxist BLM organization, founded in 2013 following the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, is a global activist organization based in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom “whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on black communities by the state and vigilantes,” according to its official website.

BLM-inspired protests, which regularly devolve into riots, looting, and attacks on innocent whites, have emerged across the Western world in the wake of Floyd’s death in late May. At its core, BLM is an anti-white, anti-Western Marxist organization seeking the total destruction of traditional Western civilization. The group and its spokespersons and leaders have openly called for a radical transformation of American society to dismantle “white supremacy” and “systemic racism,” among other cultural Marxist goals. It was founded by three energetic left-wing black female activists—Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi—who have made no secret of their Marxist leanings. In an interview with “The Real News Network” in 2015, Cullors openly admitted that she and her colleagues were “trained Marxists,” similar to the radical civil rights activists of the 1950s and 1960s.

“We [BLM] actually do have an ideological frame,” Cullors stated in the interview. “Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super versed on ideological theories and I think that what we really try to do is build a movement that could be utilized by many Blackfolk.”

In the wake of the protests, riots and destruction, corporate America and the left-wing political and media establishment have openly embraced and endorsed the BLM movement and many of its goals, which include defunding and dismantling traditional policing in America, among other more radical goals. BLM marchers also chant slogans that call for the killing of police officers. An article at “Cnet.com” reports that major corporations—including Nike, McDonalds, Wendy’s, Coca-Cola, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft—have pledged more than $1 billion toward the BLM movement, along with other radical

left-wing organizations that allege they are combating “systemic racism and injustice,” such as the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union. Incredibly, the revolutionary BLM movement, which portrays blacks and other minorities as oppressed and discriminated against at every level of American society, is thus backed and funded by some of the wealthiest and most powerful corporations in the world that are too scared not to donate money for fear their products will be boycotted.

Black Lives Matter murals and signs have appeared in major American cities, including on heavily trafficked streets in cities such as New York and Washington, D.C. Police officers and National Guard troops dispatched to quell the rioting and looting have in many cases conceded to the demands of the BLM movement, bowing down and taking a knee in subservience to the group’s radical agenda. Rather than objectively enforcing the law, large segments of the American law enforcement establishment appear to either openly endorse the BLM movement or have been ordered by mayors to acquiesce to their agenda in the face of the mob. Meanwhile, local prosecutors across the country have largely refused to pursue charges against the rioters, looters, and other criminals who have engaged in outrageous criminal behavior, eroding and undermining the very concept of the rule of law in America.

Those critical of the BLM movement or who attempt to resist it have suffered devastating consequences, including loss of employment, public disavowals, and even arrest. A couple in Martinez, Calif. was so outraged at the Black Lives Matter mural painted on a public street that they took matters into their own hands and painted over the mural. They were quickly arrested and charged with a hate crime earlier this week by Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton, who described the BLM movement as “an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention.”

Conservative pundit and talk radio host Jesse Lee Peterson succinctly summarized the mission and purpose of the Black Lives Matter movement recently. “Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization funded by Marxists and communists who want to overthrow the U.S. government and destroy law and order in America!” Peterson powerfully tweeted.

The time has come to openly declare this truth and for law enforcement to treat this insidious organization as a direct threat to the rule of law in America.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.