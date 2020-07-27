CONVICTED TERRORIST FUNDING MARXIST BLM

Communist bomber-turned-college professor pardoned by Bill Clinton has new purpose raising money for racist Black Lives Matter radicals.

By John Friend

One of the leading fundraisers for the Black Lives Matter movement is a radical communist terrorist who was convicted in 1985 and sentenced to 58 years in prison, retired NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik recently asserted in a powerful interview with a local San Diego-based news outlet.

Susan Rosenberg, who is a vice chair of Thousand Currents, a radical left-wing 501(c)(3) charity that fundraises for and sponsors a variety of leftist causes—including the Black Lives Matter movement—was formerly convicted of “possessing hundreds of pounds of explosives,” according to KUSI, a San Diego-based local news outlet. The organizations with which Rosenberg was involved in the 1970s and 1980s, which included the radical May 19th communist organization, Black Liberation Army, and the infamous Weather Underground, were also “involved in multiple robberies, police officer assassinations, and bombings.”

After serving 16 years in federal prison, Rosenberg’s sentence was commuted on Jan. 20, 2001 by President Bill Clinton on his last day in office. The commutation sparked outrage among law enforcement officials and political leaders in New York and around the country.

Following her commutation, Rosenberg served as communications director for the American Jewish World Service and later became a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, which is part of the City University of New York. In 2020, she became involved with Thou sand Currents and began assisting the Black Lives Matter movement with fundraising.

“The problem I have with this is nobody is really paying attention to the organization Black Lives Matter in a much broader and bigger picture,” Kerik explained in the interview. “So you have a terrorist—a convicted terrorist, somebody that wanted the overthrow of the United States government, somebody that was anti-capitalism, anti-American back in the 60s, 70s, and early 80s—she’s now working for Black Lives Matter.”

Kerik went on to highlight the fact that many of the key organizers in the Black Lives Matter movement today find their inspiration from convicted communist terrorists and their organizations from previous eras and that Rosenberg was a leading member in these movements.

“I see history repeating itself,” Kerik noted, referring to the BLM movement today and its predecessors. “What is Black Lives Matter? They are a radical left-wing revolutionary group that wants the overthrow of this government. They are not really about black lives; they are not concerned with black lives, because if they were they’d be in Chicago marching every night. They’d be in Baltimore, they’d be in Cleveland, they’d be in Milwaukee or Minnesota—I could give you 20 other cities that are run by Democrats in this country that have the highest crime rate, the highest violence rate, and the highest murder rates.”

Interestingly, BLM founders have openly admitted that they are “trained Marxist organizers” and their rhetoric, tactics, and politics demonstrate their radical communist leanings.

Following Kerik and other commentators highlighting Rosenberg’s leading role at Thousand Currents and fundraising for the BLM movement, Thousand Currents has “taken measures to shield the privacy and safety of our staff, donors, and partners who have become the targets of harassment,” according to a press release earlier this month.

Thousand Currents has characterized the truthful statements and criticism proffered by Kerik and others as “hateful disinformation” and even “threats” that are “aimed at discrediting the black-led, multiracial mass movement of millions of people around the world who are speaking out against state-sanctioned violence, anti-blackness, racism, and white supremacy.”

The BLM movement continues to be exposed as the radical, anti-American, revolutionary communist movement it truly is. And why corporate America willingly funds a group calling for the murder of police officers—fellow Americans—is beyond incomprehensible.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.