Thousands of Supporters Mourn Passing of Texe Marrs

It’s always a solemn event when someone from the patriot community passes on to what one might call “the great newsroom in the sky,” yet it’s difficult to think of someone who left a bigger mark on the movement than Texe Marrs.

As gutsy in his writing as he was passionate about Christ and country, Marrs was a man on a mission against the forces of the New World Order. Having authored scores of books and producing myriad radio shows and video productions, Marrs devoted the better part of his life to exposing the dark designs and illicit influences of the Illuminati, and the Babylonian Talmud and Kabbala, among many other things, including freemasonry. Thankfully, he managed to complete his most recent book, Psychopaths: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow, released on Dec. 1.

“Texe was a tenderhearted man who would tear up just talking about the tragedies that were happening to our world,” remarked Michelle Hallmark Powell, Marrs’s longtime staff associate at Power of Prophecy Ministries based in Austin, Texas, where Marrs’s religious and scholarly pursuits were based.

Sharing with AFP the remarks that she made at Marrs’s funeral, Ms. Powell continued: “Texe tried to make a difference, so he constantly warned the world of the evils that were at-hand and coming.

He was a watchman on the wall! But, to the glory of his Savior, he tried his utmost to help us to understand the mercies of Christ Jesus.”

At the age of 75, Marrs, who actually retired in 2017 due to health concerns, passed on to his heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at his home in Spicewood, Texas.

“Texe had been physically failing for some time with a combination of heart, kidney, and lymphedema issues. He would be down for a time, bounce back for a bit, and then relapse, each time recovering less and less. [His wife] Wanda started calling the family together. On Nov. 16, he asked Wanda and his sister to take him to the hospital, and he never recovered. . . . Wanda and many of the grandchildren were by his side when he passed,” a post on the Power of Prophecy website explains.

Besides his wife, Wanda, survivors include his sister Sharon (Gary) Peltier, sister Essie Holder, and son Steve Rogers as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives. Texe was predeceased by his parents, brothers Joe Edward Marrs and Troy Marrs Jr., sisters Shirley McConnell and Joyce Carter, and by his beloved daughter, Sharon Kaye Rogers Norris.

Born Texe William Marrs to Troy Marrs Sr. and Josephine Marrs on July 15, l944 in Fred, Texas, he graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 1962. He joined the Air Force the day he left school and embarked on a stellar military career of 20 years of service. His obituary added, “Texe was an ordained minister and pastor of Bible Home Church. He and . . . Wanda, founded Living Truth Ministries in l985 and later in 1999 changed the name to Power of Prophecy and RiverCrest Publishing. He authored over 55 books, including three number-one international bestsellers. He retired as a captain from the Air Force. . . . He served on the faculty of the University of Texas at Austin for five years and also taught political science and psychology for two other universities.”

Several well-wishers who are accomplished writers and researchers contacted the Power of Prophecy office.

Right before Texe passed, Canadian blogger and Illuminati researcher Henry Makow wrote in an email, “Michelle, tweeted the news about Texe to my 17,000 followers and had an unusual response of 160 ‘likes’ and 74 retweets. This is 10 times my usual response and shows that many people love Texe.”

James Perloff, the author of The Shadows of Power, one of the top books on the infamous Council on Foreign Relations about which Texe also wrote, noted: “Michelle, I heard this news over the weekend. Have been praying for Texe’s family and for all of you at Power of Prophecy. . . . Texe was a unique individual, with insights into both geopolitical and theological truths that very few clergy have. He will be sorely missed by all of us, but surely welcomed with joy into the ranks of Heaven.”

This AFP writer recalls meeting Texe at a 2010 AFP conference in Austin that he helped organize. He was courageous in the face of controversy. And he was always in good cheer—a true gentleman, preacher, and scholar. Other clergy, many of whom are scared of their own shadow, would do well to grow a spine and follow his example.

A funeral service with military honors was held Nov. 27 at Cook Walden Mortuary in Austin. Memorial contributions may be made in Texe’s name to Bible Home Church or RiverCrest Publishers, 4819 R.O. Drive, Suite 102, Spicewood, Texas 78669.

The Power of Prophecy staff plans to continue Marrs’s work. The regular radio show continues at www.TexeMarrs.com and via shortwave at WWCR 4.840. Those wanting to write to the staff please email either [email protected] or [email protected]

Mark Anderson is AFP’s roving editor. He invites your thoughtful comments and story ideas at [email protected]