Impeachment Trial a Risk for Democrats

If the Senate takes up an impeachment trial, investigators could expose the depth of corruption of the Bidens and others in Ukraine.

By Donald Jeffries

The Democrats’ plan to convert a nebulous phone conversation involving Donald Trump into an “impeachable offense” may well blow up in their faces. While there appears to be extensive corruption on the part of American officials in Ukraine, Donald Trump doesn’t seem to be one of them.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been engaged in an extensive investigation, through what he called “hundreds of hours of research” into improprieties in Ukraine. Giuliani met with officials in Kiev in the process, as he investigated the Biden family and other Democrats’ connection to Ukrainian interests. Giuliani, as seems fitting during the Trump presidency, began revealing his explosive information in individual Tweets. One shocking exposé was the fact that Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin, whom Joe Biden infamously bragged about getting fired, had barely survived being poisoned.

“Shokin holds documents proving money laundering by Burisma and Bidens,” Giuliani revealed in one Tweet. “He was fired due to VP Joe Biden’s threat not to release $1 billion in vital U.S. aid. Shokin’s medical records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived. Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up.”

Giuliani’s allegations were quite detailed. “All of a sudden Shokin gets this communique from Latvia that shows a $16 million laundering transaction—classic laundering transaction,” the former New York City mayor stated. “It goes from Ukraine, to Latvia; it’s disguised as a loan to another company, to ‘Wirelogic’ I believe—it then goes to Cyprus, gets disguised as another loan—this is called ‘Digitech’ then it’s dispersed as payment as board fees.” Calling it a “straight out violation of a money-laundering statute,” Giuliani pointed at the former vice-president’s son: “Now, you don’t make two loans to make board fees unless you’re laundering the money; $3 million gets to Hunter Biden in that way.”

Former Trump presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who recently suffered a heart attack, is languishing in prison after being convicted of laundering millions while working for Ukrainian officials. It is difficult for nonpartisan observers to discern the difference between what Manafort allegedly did to deserve a seven-year prison sentence and what Hunter Biden seemingly was guilty of.

The notion that Trump could be impeached over a vague reference to withholding military aid to the Ukraine, while the letter prominent Democrats sent to Ukrainian officials, clearly threatening just that, and Biden’s public boast that he got the Ukrainian prosecutor fired, for exactly that reason, garner absolutely no repercussions whatsoever, illustrates the broken nature of our sham two-party system. As former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer said last year, Hunter Biden’s employment by Burisma “undercut that message of anti-corruption.”

Hunter Biden has a history of tainted business activities. Prior to Burisma, he teamed with his former Yale roommate Devon Archer to create Rosemont Capital and Rosemont Seneca. One of their first business moves was with a Chinese nuclear company under investigation by the FBI. Archer would subsequently be charged with “conspiracy to commit securities fraud” against Native Americans. Biden and other Western lawyers and bankers were hired by Burisma to improve its public image. As The Guardian put it, “Hunter Biden is an undistinguished corporate lawyer, with no previous Ukraine experience. Why would a Ukrainian tycoon hire him?” To think that his father’s position as the then-vice president of the United States didn’t help young Biden attain this lucrative job would be extremely naïve. The alleged millions laundered by Manafort are chicken feed compared to the billions in laundered money some claim Burisma, and Hunter Biden, were connected to.

Giuliani is under federal investigation himself over his lobbying efforts in Ukraine. Like all of the probes directed at Trump and anyone ever associated with him, the allegations seem far less substantial or documented than those against Hunter Biden. Under this “Russiagate”-type theory, Giuliani is accused of improperly conspiring with two Russian-born businessmen to “dig up dirt” on Hunter Biden. These men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested in October on charges of funneling money to Republican politicians. Giuliani called the timing of the arrest “suspect,” given his own impending investigation into Ukrain ian corruption.

As he has done all too often, Trump appeared to distance himself from Giuliani at the time, telling reporters, “I haven’t spoken to Rudy.”

Giuliani recently tweeted, “After hundreds of hours and months of research, I have garnered witnesses & documents which reveal the truth behind this impeachment, which includes no wrongdoing by @realDonaldTrump.” The embattled former mayor went on: “Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s duty to ask for U.S.-Ukraine investigation. Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up. Extortion, bribery and money laundering goes beyond Biden’s. Also, DNC collusion with Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump.”

