The Unvarnished History of McCain

The continuing public portrayal of longtime Arizona Sen. McCain is at odds with the hard facts. It’s important that people understand the reality of John McCain’s life actions vs. the laudatory public and media remarks as one way to begin to see through the false narrative being fed to us via mainstream media on so many other issues, as well.

By Donald Jeffries

Judging by the Deep State’s response to the recent death of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), an outsider would think that McCain had improved upon the legacy of George Washington.

Barack Obama spoke of McCain’s “courage” and declared, “We are all in his debt.”

Bill Clinton, in a joint statement issued with his wife, Hillary, stated “I will always be especially grateful for his leadership in our successful efforts to normalize relations with Vietnam.”

George W. Bush gushed, “John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order. He was a public servant in the finest traditions of our country.”

Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush were only two of the many voices that categorized the career politician as a “true patriot.”

His fellow Arizona senator, Jeff Flake, called McCain “a hero and a statesman.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel led the international praise, lauding McCain’s lifetime of service to “freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.”

The tributes coming from every corner and pillar of the establishment indicate just how fully committed McCain was not to the ideals this country was founded upon but to the corrupt swamp that firmly controls American politics.

McCain was not any more principled in his personal life. His first wife, Carol, had waited faithfully for him during his five years of captivity in North Vietnam, from which he returned home to great fanfare in 1973. Carol, a former swimwear model, had been disfigured in a car crash, and gained a great deal of weight during a long recovery process. She refused to have her husband notified, insisting he had enough on his plate already. Ross Perot, a genuine American hero, quietly paid for all of her medical expenses. In 1980, McCain left Carol for a much younger woman, who happened to be the heiress to a huge beer fortune.

McCain’s new wife, Cindy, would later become addicted to drugs and was caught stealing prescription medication. In typical 1% fashion, she avoided the kind of punishment an average citizen would have received.

Ted Sampley, who at one time got into a physical altercation in a stairway of the Senate building with one of McCain’s aides, was quoted on McCain’s character in the June 7, 2008 edition of the UK’s Daily Mail: “I have been following John McCain’s career for nearly 20 years. I know him personally. There is something wrong with this guy and let me tell you what it is—deceit.”

He added, “When he came home and saw that Carol was not the beauty he left behind, he started running around on her almost right away. . . . Eventually he met Cindy and she was young and beautiful and very wealthy. . . . This is a guy who makes such a big deal about his character. He has no character. He is a fake. If there was any character in that first marriage, it all belonged to Carol.”

In the same article, Perot stated, “McCain is the classic opportunist. He’s always reaching for attention and glory. After he came home, Carol walked with a limp. So he threw her over for a poster girl with big money from Arizona. And the rest is history.”

McCain had the right connections for future military glory. Both his father and his grandfather were admirals. At the Naval Academy, McCain, a lifelong womanizer, developed a rebellious reputation and partied hard with a group of fellow officers who dubbed themselves the “Bad Bunch.”

Many others besides Donald Trump have pointed out that McCain was not a war hero.

McCain worked harder than anyone else in Washington, D.C. to ensure that countless POWs and MIAs left behind in Vietnam would remain forgotten. Considering that McCain’s entire political career was constructed by portraying himself as a self-sacrificing, suffering POW himself, this is beyond ironic.

McCain’s performance on the John Kerry-led Senate Committee on POWs and MIAs was shameful. In his most dramatic display, an angry McCain walked out in disgust during the testimony of family members. On another occasion, he himself physically assaulted a group of POW-MIA activists, including an old woman in a wheelchair, in the corridors of the Senate.

McCain’s role as one of the members of the infamous Keating Five—a group of five corrupt senators who intervened on behalf of a wealthy bank swindler—has been all but forgotten by the mainstream media. The thoroughly corrupt McCain was exposed as a politician of the lowest order, for this scandal alone, and yet his political career actually ascended afterwards.

According to research done by Jerome Corsi and others, McCain is also tied to organized crime through his second father-in-law, James Hensley, who was convicted by a federal jury in 1948 of filing false liquor records and conspiracy to conceal the names of those involved in a liquor-industry racket behind the two companies he managed. One of the figures tied to Hensley was Kemper Marley, who had been accused of mob connections by reporter Don Bolles, who was murdered in a car bombing in 1976, most likely because of his reportage on the Mafia.

McCain stood out as a war hawk, even among all the warmongers that fill the Washington, D.C. swamp. He never met a war, a bombing, an occupation, or an embargo that he didn’t like.

From the mid-1990s on, McCain was the loudest voice in the Senate blathering on about “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq that clearly never existed. McCain would later famously pose for a photo with “brave fighters” that actually were affiliated with ISIS.

The list of embarrassing incidents, personal and political corruption, and reprehensible moral behavior is lengthy. McCain was certainly the antithesis of the “maverick” the establishment consistently proclaimed him to be.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of two books currently being sold by AFP BOOKSTORE.