The Hypocrisy of the Covid-19 Lockdowns

By the AFP Staff

Recently, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves blamed “social justice protesters” for an uptick in coronavirus cases in his state—gatherings in which thousands of people stood shoulder-to-shoulder, spitting at policemen, yelling, screaming, sweating, locking hands, all without any hand sanitizer in sight. On Twitter, Reeves wrote that the “Liberal media is trying to claim the increase of coronavirus was caused by a family BBQ on Memorial Day. They completely ignore the fact that our uptick (and other states) began within days of massive protests all over—which [leftists] have celebrated.” Problem is, his state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, disagrees. “We don’t have any evidence to that effect,” he said. Poor Dobbs: He is yet another victim of the idiocy infecting the nation faster than the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The hypocrisy is so obvious, it’s disgusting.

One young woman was so fed up with it, she made a video of herself discussing this unbelievable hypocrisy. This video has now been seen by millions of Americans. (Thank God there are still young people like this left in America.) In the video, she pointed out the utter hypocrisy in the following:

Those who say “all lives matter” are racists.

Those who stand for the American flag are racists unless they apologize for it.

Christians aren’t allowed to go to church, but protesters who burn a church are doing God’s work.

Business owners are not allowed to open their shops, but it’s fine for others to loot a business and/or burn it to the ground.

If one wears a badge, has a gun, wears a blue uniform and tries to protect the public, he is a racist pig. But, if you walk around destroying your city with bricks while wearing a mask, chances are you’ll be deemed a peaceful protester.

You are not allowed to peacefully protest the lockdown of businesses at your state capitol, but if you show up to spray-paint graffiti on the capitol building, you are a social justice warrior.

People aren’t allowed to go to the park to play T-ball with their families, but if you show up at the park to tear a statue down, that’s noble.

People are not allowed to protect historical monuments and history, but you can pull statues down, have them land on top of people, critically injuring them, and you are blame-free.

You are not allowed to have an opinion on racial matters if you are white, but, if you do not express an opinion on racial matters, then you are the reason people are “oppressed.”

You can go riot in the streets with Black Lives Matter and Antifa, but, if you go to a Trump rally, Covid-19 magically appears.

Do our leaders see the glaring hypocrisy?