Replacing DHS Secretary Won’t Stop the Invasion

By John Friend

On Feb. 13, House Republicans voted to impeach the disgraced and discredited Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, one of the primary architects and enablers of the ongoing border crisis and migrant invasion of the U.S. that has rapidly spiraled out of control since President Joe Biden entered the White House.

A previous attempt to impeach Mayorkas failed in early February, primarily because Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana was away from Congress while receiving cancer treatment.

Only three GOP representatives voted “no” in the successful impeachment resolution—Rep. Ken Buck (Colo.), Rep. Mike Gallager (Wisc.), and Rep. Tom McClintock (Calif.)—while 214 other GOP House members voted “yes.”

Buck, Gallager, and McClintock also voted against the previous unsuccessful House attempt to impeach Mayorkas. They echoed arguments made by Biden and other Democrats that the impeachment attempt marks a politicization of the entire impeachment process and that a cabinet official should not be impeached due to disagreements with policy, ignoring the fact that Democrats have long politicized impeachment efforts against former President Donald Trump and Mayorkas’s DHS has openly refused to enforce existing immigration law.

House Democrats voted “no” in unison, yet Republicans were able to overcome the three dissenting “no” votes in their party and H. Res. 863 was successfully passed, 214-213.

“Proud of our Republican conference for working together to stand with the American people to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for his blatant violation of our border laws,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of the leading proponents of impeaching Mayorkas and a major critic of the Biden administration’s open borders policies, proclaimed on social media shortly after the vote.

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green (R-Tenn.) said that GOP House members have much more work to do before arguing that Mayorkas’s DHS “has sparked the worst border crisis in American history.”

“It’s long past time for him to be impeached,” Green stated.

The text of the resolution argues that Mayorkas must be impeached due to his “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and “breach of public trust.” Mayorkas has laughably maintained that the U.S. border is in fact secure under his watch and that the migrant crisis has been manufactured, overhyped, and politicized by Republicans for partisan gain, seemingly oblivious to the facts and reality on the ground at the border and across the country.

“Throughout his tenure as secretary of Homeland Security, Mayorkas has repeatedly violated laws enacted by Congress regarding immigration and border security,” the resolution states. “In large part because of his unlawful conduct, millions of aliens have illegally entered the U.S. on an annual basis with many unlawfully remaining” in the country.

The DHS under Mayorkas has systematically refused to comply with the law, which has “significantly contributed to unprecedented levels of illegal entrants, the increased control of the Southwest border by drug cartels, and the imposition of enormous costs on states and localities affected by the influx of aliens,” the resolution powerfully argues.

For his part, Biden described the resolution as a “political stunt” and said that “Republicans with gen­uine concerns about the border should want Congress to deliver more border resources and stronger border security.”

Meanwhile, Mia Ehrenberg, a spokesperson for DHS, said House Republicans trampled on “the Constitution for political gain” with the impeachment effort.

While the facts laid out in the bill do indeed stand on a solid basis, many skeptics view the impeachment effort as political theater and a publicity stunt for Republicans in an election year. Political analysts say that the impeachment of Mayorkas is extremely unlikely.

Following the successful House resolution, the impeachment will now go to the Senate, where an impeachment trial will take place. A successful conviction would require a two-thirds majority vote, an unlikely scenario considering Democrats control the upper chamber of Congress. Republicans in the Senate would need over a dozen Democrats to vote for impeachment in order for Mayorkas to be removed from office.

A day before the House vote, CBS News reported that 64.3 million requests were made by desperate, opportunistic migrants to enter the U.S. using CBP One, a smartphone app touted by the Biden administration to help initiate and facilitate the asylum process, which is riddled with serious problems and irregularities immigration hawks maintain.

Relying on internal government documents, CBS News demonstrated just how serious the border crisis is: nearly 450,000 migrants have been granted entry into the U.S. based on this process alone over the past year, never mind the millions crossing illegally or directly processed and released by immigration officials.

“It’s a staggering number,” Theresa Cardinal Brown, a former U.S. immigration official during the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, told CBN News. “There’s a lot of people who would love to migrate to the United States. In essence, they see CBP One as sort of a self-petitioning mechanism that we’ve never had before.”

The Biden White House has done everything in its power to open America’s borders and facilitate the migrant invasion, the majority of whom often go on to receive and exploit public resources while average Americans continue to suffer and billions of dollars are sent overseas to finance needless and immoral wars. Major cities across the nation, including New York City and Chicago, for example, continue to struggle with the seemingly endless streams of destitute, largely uneducated and unskilled migrants flooding into major metropolitan areas.

Mayorkas and his supporters claim the impeachment effort against him is driven by “conspiracy theories,” such as the Great Replacement, which posits that America and other Western countries are being flooded with Third World migrants against the wishes or input of the public in an effort to entirely transform the traditional demographics and culture of the West. The simple fact of the matter is the Great Replacement is objectively happening and is epitomized by the Biden administration’s immigration policies, particularly with Mayorkas at the head of the DHS.

In a Senate hearing late last year, Mayorkas invoked his family’s experience during the Holocaust of WWII to shut down criticism of his tenure as chief of the DHS, which is responsible for protecting America’s borders and enforcing immigration laws.

While the Republican-led impeachment effort is notable for its honest assessment of the full-blown treason and dereliction of duty on vivid display with Mayorkas as head of the DHS, it appears this charade is being put on for political theater as the 2024 election approaches. It will take much more than the impeachment of Mayorkas to fully tackle the border crisis and migrant invasion taking place in the United States.

After all, the Democrats have dozens of people just like Mayorkas waiting in the wings who will champion the same policies he has.