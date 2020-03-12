President’s ‘Buy American’ Order Will End Reliance on Chinese Medicine, Supplies

By AFP Staff

One of the biggest problems with globalism that this newspaper and other nationalist groups and individuals have been highly critical of for decades is the problem of critical supply disruptions during times of crises. The United States—and the rest of the world—is seeing those concerns made real as China closes businesses and quarantines millions of people in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus known as covid-19.

Thanks to globalists’ rampant profit-seeking, China now manufactures, among other things, most of the medicines and medical supplies that the world relies on, including vital medicines that are keeping alive.

As the covid-19 continues to spread, and countries like the United States begin closing their borders and taking radical steps to stop it, the world is starting to see shortages in vital supplies, such as anti-viral respirator masks, rubber gloves, and even isopropyl alcohol.

In an effort to get ahead of this, a spokesman for President Donald Trump announced on March 11 that the president will issuing an executive order to rectify this and prevent future supply disruptions.

The president’s “Buy American” order is intended to curtail the United States’ reliance on foreign medical supplies in particular

“China has managed to dominate all aspects of the supply chain using the same unfair trade practices that it has used to dominate other sectors—cheap sweatshop labor, lax environmental regulations, and massive government subsidies,” White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Navarro told The New York Times on March 11. “As President Trump has said, what we need to do is bring those jobs home so that we can protect the public health and the economic and national security of the country.”

Sen. Marco Rubio added that Congress is also working on legislation that will fix the problem with China undercutting U.S. makers. In a tweet on March 1, Rubio added Congress will be enacting measures to encourage domestic “efforts to invest in diversifying our supply chain, especially in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.”

At yesterday’s lunch I asked @POTUS to support our efforts to invest in diversifying our supply chain, especially in pharmaceuticals & medical equipment. He agreed & his team led by by Peter Navarro are also working on an EO to help address this. https://t.co/WlX7u158rV — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 11, 2020

Unfortunately, at the moment, the world is being held captive by Chinese producers. Nationalist groups and individuals, however, say they will continue to keep pressure on the White House and Congress so that the United States doesn’t not face these kinds of supply chain problems again.