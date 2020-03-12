Trump Scores Another Win with Remain in Mexico Immigration Policy

By AFP Staff

On March 11, the Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump another win, ruling in favor of the “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy, which is widely credited with stopping the crisis on the border.

Last week, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the policy in the states of Arizona and California, two states, along with Texas, that were hit hardest by the organized migrant groups storming the U.S. border. The Trump administration turned to the Supreme Court for a final ruling, and the conservative-led high court came through.

The Justice Department (DOJ) issued a press release following the ruling, noting the court’s order reinstates “the government’s ability to manage the southwest border and to work cooperatively with the Mexican government to address illegal immigration.”

A DOJ spokesman added, “We are gratified that the Supreme Court granted a stay, which prevents a district court injunction from impairing the security of our borders and the integrity of our immigration system.”

Officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols, the “Remain in Mexico” policy states that individuals, who are seeking asylum at the southern border, have to stay in Mexico while the U.S. considers their cases. Asylum seekers have abused previous U.S. policies that allowed them to remain in the United States while their case is being deliberated, often disappearing into U.S. cities and hiding out as illegal aliens.

According to immigration authorities, since the “Remain in Mexico” policy was enacted in January 2019, more than 60,000 asylum seekers have been returned to Mexico to await their hearing.

U.S. attorneys had argued, had the Supreme Court put a stay on the appeals court’s decision, tens of thousands of immigrants would have rushed the U.S. border, placing a huge burden on already swamped immigration authorities.

The high court ruling will remain in effect until the DOJ files a petition for the Supreme Court to take up the case. Should the high court decline, the appeals ruling will be the final say in this pivotal case.