Larry Silverstein Cashes In Again

Yet again, Lucky Larry has financially prospered from the 9/11 attacks, yet again with approval of fellow Zionist, Judge Alvin Hellerstein. At $4 billion-plus and counting, how much will this 9/11-insider suspect profit from the deaths of so many innocent people?

By John Friend

Larry A. Silverstein, the developer of the World Trade Center complex in New York City, has won a $95.2 million settlement against American Airlines Group Inc., United Continental Holdings Inc., and other defendants with ties to the aviation industry for losses sustained during the 9/11 attacks, it was recently reported.

Insurers for American and United Airlines will cover the multi-million-dollar settlement reached with Silverstein and his property management firm, Silverstein Properties.

According to the official account, American and United airliners were hijacked by radical Islamic terrorists connected to Osama bin Laden’s al Qaeda network on 9/11 and flown into the iconic Twin Towers in New York City—the two largest buildings in the World Trade Center complex—causing their destruction that fateful day.

Silverstein became the primary leaseholder of the World Trade Center complex shortly before 9/11. It had previously been managed by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey but was transferred to private hands—Silverstein and his Silverstein Properties—in the weeks leading up to 9/11.

Skeptics of the official 9/11 tale maintain this move was designed to both facilitate the attacks and enrich a man deeply connected to the state of Israel, alleged by some to have played a key role in orchestrating the attacks.

Six weeks prior to 9/11, Silverstein won a 99-year lease on the World Trade Center complex with a minimal investment of roughly $14 million. Almost immediately, Silverstein purchased an insurance policy on the complex that included acts of terrorism. Since 9/11, Silverstein has collected over $4 billion in insurance settlement money as a result of the attack, a huge figure considering his original investment.

Silverstein has been a leading figure in the organized pro-Israel community for decades, and served as president of the United Jewish Appeal in New York. He also has intimate connections to the state of Israel, particularly its hardline, right-wing political factions, and major Zionist organizations around the world.

“Silverstein has been closely tied to two Likud mainstays—Ariel ‘the Butcher’ Sharon and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” wrote legendary journalist Victor Thorn in his must-read book 9/11 Evil, which is available from the AFP Bookstore.*

“Prior to 9/11, Netanyahu and Silverstein would speak on the phone every Sunday afternoon. [Netanyahu] becomes a key player in this scenario because he was the man who actually coined the term ‘war on terrorism,’ the official term for the never-ending, Israeli-induced war.”

John Friend is a freelance author who lives in California.