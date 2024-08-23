Kamala Coronated

By the AFP Staff

On Aug. 12, TIME magazine published an artist’s stylized rendering of Vice President Kamala Harris, drawing her looking up to the heavens. Despite the fact that Harris refused a sit-down interview with the iconic magazine, the editors and publishers still made the decision to celebrate and praise the far-left politician.

Ever since a palace coup at the Democrat Party replaced the elderly, cognitively impaired Joe Biden with Harris, the vice president has refused to sit down for an interview, instead choosing to travel around the country to deliver the exact same speech straight off a teleprompter.

Harris and her runningmate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have yet to publish anything that lays out where they will stand on the most important issues of the day, including immigration, the economy, and war.

Despite this, the biggest news outlets in the world have all fallen in line to bend the knee and have only published fawning, glowing, adulatory reports about her and Walz.

Attorney and commentator Glenn Greenwald blasted the mainstream media’s apparent worship of Harris, writing on his X account, “The corporate media’s mission, as they see it, is to help Kamala win, not denounce her for refusing to sit down for interviews and explaining what she thinks about anything or why.”

Media outlets today are working overtime to dodge how badly Harris did her first time on the national stage during the Democrat presidential primary in 2016. Harris performed so poorly, she had to drop out of the race before any other candidate. This included nobodies like former Health and Human Services Secretary Julian Castro and failed politician Marianne Williamson.

“The way the U.S. corporate media transformed Kamala Harris from a national embarrassment to a transformative pioneer overnight—without even pretending to care about anything that she thinks or believes—is a powerful testament to how potent the science of propaganda is,” noted Greenwald.

Evidence of all of this came hard when Sara Fischer, a reporter with Washington-based news outlet “Axios,” went off the reservation to reveal that internet giant Google had been allowing the Harris campaign to manually edit the headlines of stories written by other news outlets that had been published on Google’s search engine feed to make them appear more positive toward Harris.

“The Harris campaign has been editing news headlines and descriptions within Google search ads that make it appear as if the Guardian, Reuters, CBS News and other major publishers are on her side,” explained Fischer.

Following the backlash, where multiple prominent figures accused Fischer of committing the unforgivable crime of protecting former President Donald Trump, Fischer had to issue a mea culpa, stating that, in fact, neither the Harris campaign nor Google had done anything to violate Google’s terms of service.

To anyone who reads the major newspapers or watches cable news, it’s obvious the left-wing media is fully in the tank for Harris, even though no one knows where she stands on the key issues facing this nation.

But this matters not to them. Their primary goal is to make sure Donald Trump loses the election.