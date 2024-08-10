Failed Trump Assassination Leaves Too Many Unanswered Questions

By Donald Jeffries

When shots were fired at Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, it marked the first assassination attempt on a prominent American politician in 43 years. The last one, a near-fatal attempt on President Ronald Reagan, happened on March 30, 1981. Trump appears to have survived this in amazingly good shape, but there are strong reasons to doubt the official narrative.

As always, a “lone nut” was blamed for the shooting. Thomas Matthew Crooks appears to be a character every bit as enigmatic as other patsies in other assassinations. Like Lee Harvey Oswald, whom the Marines labeled “a rather poor shot,” Crooks wasn’t proficient enough to make his high school rifle team.

Like most students who become school shooters, he is said to have been bullied relentlessly. Although the media continue to trot out the same photo of a young Crooks—it appears to have been his eighth grade picture—there is another recent photo of Crooks that appears to suggest he may very well have been “transitioning” to a female. Needless to say, the establishment is going to avoid a transgender assassin at all costs.

Information continues to be made public, much of it contradictory, but it all clearly demolishes the official story. Crooks is now said to have ridden his bicycle into the rally. The problem here is that two different vehicles, both parked at the scene, have allegedly been traced to him. One of them, a van said to contain explosives, had Arizona license plates. Crooks is not known to have ever been in Arizona. The other, a Hyundai, was said to have a detonator in or next to it.

Incredibly, the authorities claim that Crooks brought his own “large rung ladder” to the rally. So, we are to believe he carried a long rung ladder while riding his bike?

Witnesses described seeing other shooters, including one on the water tower. An eyewitness told a BBC reporter how Crooks (or someone) scaled the side of the building where he eventually wound up on the roof, as they all pointed to him and alerted the police there. Evidently, someone climbing up a wall toward a roof, carrying a rifle, set off no alarms.

There was also said to be a sniper team inside the same building where Crooks (or someone) was climbing. And, of course, there were Secret Service agents there whose job it was to look for anything or anyone suspicious. Apparently, a man with a rifle and a ladder headed for a roof didn’t qualify in this regard.

The iconic, Iwo Jima-style photo of Trump triumphantly raising his fist, blood on his ear and cheek, revealed the incompetence of his Secret Service detail. The opportunity for that photo should never have arisen. Four agents are around him. No one is protecting his front, and they allowed him to stand up straight, presenting a perfect target for another shot. The much maligned woman agent is indeed ducking down herself, instead of pushing Trump down as they are trained to do. The other guy in front looks like he’s posing for a photo. The two agents in back of Trump appear to be hugging each other.

As they lead him away, Trump remains fully upright, again exposing himself to further shots. The DEI agent, meanwhile, seemed unduly concerned with retrieving Trump’s easily replaceable MAGA hat.

The supposed lone assassin was quickly gunned down, but the Secret Service had no way of knowing if there were other armed conspirators there. The FBI would later wash down the roof where Crooks supposedly fired from, destroying what possibly might have been important evidence. This mirrored what the Secret Service did in Dallas on November 22, 1963, when they washed down John F. Kennedy’s limousine—the literal crime scene—tainting whatever evidence would be found there.

The abysmal performance of the Secret Service in Butler, Pa. mirrored the lack of response on the part of JFK’s Secret Service detail in Dallas. However, it was actually even more unforgiveable. JFK’s detail only stood down for 6-7 seconds, long enough for the man they were paid to protect killed. But, in Butler, Trump’s detail, as well as local deputies and state troopers, had as much as 30 minutes to react to the very conspicuous threat in their midst. They don’t appear to have done much at all until after multiple shots were fired.

Many other questions remain. Who was the mysterious man in a gray suit who ordered photos of Crooks’s body to be sent to a cell phone? He was apparently a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent.

Why were two vehicles associated with Crooks parked at the rally, while he was said to have ridden a bicycle in? What about the video of someone purporting to be Crooks, saying, “Guess what—you’ve got the wrong guy?”

Embattled Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle has finally resigned. But the focus should be on those at the scene who didn’t do their job.