Joe Biden Turns Law Designed to Protect Girls on its Head

By Greg Maresca

Some headlines fly under the radar that too often seem by design. Last month, the Biden administration, in an authoritarian overreach of the first order, twisted the longstanding Title IX into a political pretzel by redefining “sex” to include “gender identity.”

Click the Link Below to Listen to the Audio of this Article

Title IX has a long and storied history. It was signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1972. Simply defined, Title IX prohibits “discrimination on the basis of sex in educational programs and activities that receive federal funding.”

It was on April 19 that the Biden administration saw fit to force all schools that accept federal funding to now allow males who identify as females to undress in women’s locker rooms. In other words, men who identify as women must be treated as women under federal law even though it is clear to all they are not women.

These egregious changes are set to commence on Aug. 1, and put into place protections for cross-sex restrooms. Moreover, any teacher or student who uses pronouns that conflict with one’s “self-identified gender” could result in charges of sexual harassment.

In retrospect, such shenanigans should not surprise anyone who is paying attention. Unfortunately, too many are consumed and shackled to their own information bubble—particularly mainstream news and social media—where confirmation bias and prejudices are king. Such trepidations only cloud one’s discernment, as echo chambers can be quite deafening.

Considering Joe Biden’s recent declaration of Easter Sunday—the high holy day of the Christian liturgical calendar—as “Transgender Day of Visibility,” why would the administration stop there? It took Biden’s minions less than three weeks to unveil the changes for Title IX. After all, it was Biden who nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court and this “genius” can’t define what a woman is.

Lost in this immoral sinkhole is how men and women are created in the image of God—uniformly esteemed, yet delightfully distinctive in their divine purpose.

Dismissed is how Title IX was meant to prevent discrimination based on gender, not enforce it.

The satire website “Babylon Bee,” in its comedic approach, didn’t miss a beat, saying hernia screenings for women athletes will be the new norm. For fairness to reign, all women’s sports’ teams must have at least one “real woman” on the roster, and all bathrooms must have “an equal ratio of toilets to urinals.”

The Biden administration says redefining one’s gender will have no affect among women. Allow me to count the ways they are wrong. Not only will it affect opportunities for women, but their privacy will become a thing of the past, parental rights a thing of the past, while a host of other difficult endangerments will thrive. Reality, science and commonsense have been tossed overboard.

Talk about anti-women, yet not a peep from feminists, or those impish folks on “The Spew,” err “The View.”

The Defense of Freedom Institute, along with several states, have sued to stop this madness. The Alliance Defending Freedom weighed in saying, “The Biden administration’s radical redefinition of sex turns back the clock on equal opportunity for women, threatens student safety and privacy, and undermines fairness in women’s sports. It is a slap in the face to women and girls who have fought long and hard for equal opportunities.”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said this “enormously invasive” mandate that “well exceeds its statutory authority” is “coming from the people who don’t even know how to define the word ‘woman’.”

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters announced all Oklahoma schools will not abide by the Biden revisions, stating, “This is a time for states to rise up against the federal government’s assault on young girls.”

Gutsy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was clear and concise saying, “We will not comply.”

Women’s sports, restrooms, locker rooms, sororities, and dormitories—all vanquished by a presidential decree that goes into effect in the middle of the summer. How convenient.

Perhaps Biden needs to cue up “Happy Days Are Here Again,” while introducing his own Title IX emoji of a bearded transwoman dressed in a gay pride flag miniskirt.

Appeasing the left resonates throughout this White House, which, for all intents and purposes, is Barack Obama’s third term. Doing what’s right for America … forget about it!

If this is not a foreboding reminder of what awaits us if Biden is reelected, then what is?

Greg Maresca is a New York City native and U.S. Marine Corps veteran who writes for the Sample News Group while residing in the Pennsylvania Coal Region. His work can also be found in the Remnant, a national Catholic publication. In his stickball days, he was a two-sewer bat.