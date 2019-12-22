It’s a Schiff Show on Capitol Hill

Despite the vote in the House, establishment attack dog Adam Schiff failed to make a convincing impeachment case.

By Donald Jeffries

It’s fitting that the man overseeing the impeachment charade against Donald Trump—Rep. Adam Schiff—bears the last name of one of the largest banking families in the world. It’s unclear if he is related to Moses Schiff and his son Jacob, who were associated with Rothschild International banking cartel, as some claim.

Donald Trump Jr. was among those who insisted that Schiff’s sister Melissa had been married to the son of George Soros until 2015, a claim which has subsequently been denied by Snopes and other establishment sources. Soros did unquestionably financially assist Schiff’s congressional campaigns through his MoveOn.org outfit. Schiff was awarded the Toll Fellowship, which is sponsored by the Council of State Governments, and largely financed by Soros’s Open Society Foundations. This goes back to the start of Schiff’s career, as The Wall Street Journal reported, on Jan. 1, 2000, about MoveOn.org’s fundraising efforts for Schiff. Ironically, the man Soros helped Schiff defeat, Jim Rogan, was one of 13 House managers in the 1998 impeachment case of Bill Clinton.

Schiff, like Bill Nye the non-scientist guy, is a frustrated entertainer, being the author of several rejected screenplays. The recently released Schiff-produced report on the Trump impeachment inquiry states, “President Trump’s scheme subverted U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine and undermined our national security in favor of two politically motivated investigations that would help his presidential reelection campaign. . . . The inquiry uncovered a months-long effort by President Trump to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election.”

Schiff is now attempting to draw Rep. Devin Nunes into his deluded conspiracy theory, telling reporters, “It is deeply concerning that at a time when the president of the United States was using the power of his office to dig up dirt on a political rival, that there may be evidence that there were members of Congress complicit in that activity.”

It is unknown how Schiff obtained them, but civil libertarians are appalled that the telephone records of House Intelligence Committee ranking member Nunes, Nunes’s aide Derek Harvey, President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and investigative reporter John Solomon were included in the report. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton charged that including the phone records was “a remarkable abuse of President Trump’s constitutional rights.”

Many would argue that it’s a violation of all of their constitutional rights.

This is an especially glaring contradiction to the Democrats’ outrage at the mere mention of CIA “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella’s name.

As The Wall Street Journal reported:

Adam Schiff’s 300-page House Intelligence impeachment report doesn’t include much new about Mr. Trump’s Ukrainian interventions. But it does disclose details of telephone calls between ranking Intelligence Republican Devin Nunes, Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow, reporter John Solomon, former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, the White House, and others. The details are “metadata” about the numbers and length of the calls, not the content. The impeachment press is playing this as if the calls are a new part of the scandal, but the real outrage here is Mr. Schiff’s snooping on political opponents. The Democrat’s motive appears to be an attempt to portray Mr. Nunes, a presidential defender and Mr. Schiff’s leading antagonist in Congress, as part of a conspiracy to commit impeachable offenses.

As the public leader of a totally partisan effort to remove an elected official from office, Schiff nevertheless proclaimed, “The president and his allies are making a comprehensive attack on the very idea of fact and truth. How can a democracy survive without acceptance of a common set of experiences?”

Schiff’s anti-Russia mindset permeates today’s left, with no sense of historical irony. Their smears of “Russian bot” recall the “red” and “pinko” cries of extreme right-wingers in the 1950s. Their depiction of Ukraine as a saintly damsel-in-distress flies in the face of the fact that the United States, in 2014, backed the overthrow of Ukraine’s democratically elected president, who was thought to be too close to Russia and unwilling to advocate for his country’s entrance into NATO. As former CIA analyst Ray McGovern pointed out, the “Russiagate” nonsense, with its propaganda promoting Putin as the latest in what H.L. Mencken once referred to as “an endless series of hobgoblins,” reflects the interests of the military-intelligence-industrial complex.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham declared that Schiff’s report “reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing. . . . At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump. This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations.”

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.