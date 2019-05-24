Hillary’s Collusion Delusion

Although “Russiagate” is now synonymous with “hoax,” Hillary Clinton continues to push the “Russia Did It” meme. Did Hillary and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow just invite China to interfere in the 2020 presidential election? “[H]ey, let’s have a great power contest, and let’s get the Chinese in on the side of somebody else,” she suggested to Maddow. While playing it off as an absurdity, the absurd fact that she still wants to believe Russian interference caused her to lose the election makes her suggestion all the more worth noting.

By S.T. Patrick

Two-and-a-half years have passed and the Russiagate narrative now has the word “hoax” permanently affixed to it. The publishing world has to be wondering how many drink coasters can be made of the many Russiagate books that still line the shelves of bookstores. Still yet, despite an exorbitant array of facts stating otherwise, some things have not and will not change. Hillary Clinton still believes “Russia did it.”

Clinton recently appeared on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” to discuss all things political. One of the major themes of the conversation was that Clinton has warned the 2020 Democratic field of presidential candidates that they, too, will most likely be derailed by Russian interference.

“I always tell them, you know, you can run the best campaign,” Clinton said, “you can be the person who gets the nomination, but unless we know how to protect our election from what happened before and what could happen again—because there is greater sophistication about it—you could lose. And I don’t mean it to scare anybody, but I do want every candidate to understand that this remains a threat.”

Maddow specified, “That they could lose at the hands of a foreign power, not that they could lose fair and square.”

Clinton continued, “That’s right, that it wasn’t on the level. It wasn’t on the level in 2016. It could be once again not on the level, because we have never really understood as much as we need to, and I think the Mueller report didn’t go there and since there is no, you know, like 9/11 Commission to figure out what it is that happened. So how we prevent it should be the priority of everyone.”

The 9/11 Commission can historically stand beside the Warren Commission and the Senate Watergate Committee in the long line of failed government inquiries. If such a committee or commission would have investigated the Russiagate narrative, it would have simply obfuscated the important witnesses, links, and information in favor of maintaining a safe, simple, government-endorsed conclusion (e.g., Oswald acted alone, it was all Nixon, and those evil Arabs). At least independent investigators such as Robert Mueller, Lawrence Walsh (Iran-Contra), and Kenneth Starr (Whitewater) unearth some useful facts amidst their intentionally murky final reports.

Clinton is grasping for straws at this point, hoping to find one morsel of a misdeed upon which she can hang her embarrassing loss. In a segment of the interview that seemed somewhat unhinged, Clinton and Maddow both half-jokingly suggested that the Chinese should enter the election of 2020 on the side of the Democratic Party.

Clinton started the hypothesizing, “Imagine, Rachel, that you had one of the Democratic nominees for 2020 on your show, and that person said, you know, the only other adversary of ours who is anywhere near as good as the Russians is China. So why should Russia have all the fun? And since Russia is clearly backing Republicans, why don’t we ask China to back us?” Maddow added, “I hereby tonight ask China . . . .”

Clinton continued, “So, hey, let’s have a great power contest, and let’s get the Chinese in on the side of somebody else. Just saying that shows how absurd the situation we find ourselves in.”

While both Clinton and Maddow played the Chinese suggestion as a parody of what they still see as absolute metaphysical certitude that the Russians are in bed with the GOP, ideas are sometimes birthed as whispers or chuckles. In truth, it would not be the first time international financiers backed leading Democrats in presidential contests.

In 2001, James Riady, an Indonesian “Friend of Bill (Clinton),” plead to conspiracy charges which resulted from illegal campaign contributions in 1996. Technically, Riady admitted that he “knowingly and willfully conspired and agreed to defraud the United States by impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions and duties of the FEC [Federal Election Commission] through deceitful and dishonest means.”

Does this not sound like the mainstream media’s current definition of collusion?

Chinese businessman Johnny Chung was also part of “Chinagate,” an illegal funding scheme by which Chinese officials funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars into Clinton’s successful 1996 re-election bid. Chung, acting on behalf of the head of China’s military intelligence agency, moved over $300,000 to the Democratic National Committee. The Chinese worked their donations illegally through American straw donors who were supporting the Clinton campaign.

Maybe Hillary Clinton is still a believer in Russiagate, not because she is paranoid, but because she was on the inside when such international collusion schemes were perfected in 1996.

S. T. Patrick holds degrees in both journalism and social studies education. He spent ten years as an educator and now hosts the “Midnight Writer News Show.” He is also the managing editor of the Deep Truth Journal, a new conspiracy oriented journal available at AFP. His email is [email protected]