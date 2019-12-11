Deep State Tries to Break Stone

A clearly partisan Obama judge could give Trump ally decades behind bars.

By Donald Jeffries

The Deep State’s promulgation of the absurd and thoroughly discredited Russian “collusion” theory has claimed another victim. Former Trump aide and friend Roger Stone was convicted on seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering, and making false statements. The 24-page indictment against him rivaled the “Warren report” for surrealism. There is a mention, for instance, of Stone threatening a dog.

Michael Barnett, chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party, spoke for many when he said: “Roger Stone is a friend of ours. We appreciate his service to the president; we believe he’s a real patriot. We also believe that he was railroaded and this conviction is not fair. This whole Russian collusion investigation was a sham and this conviction stems from an initial investigation that was not based in merit. We hope he appeals. We hope that justice will eventually prevail for Roger.”

A deluded Florida Democratic Party chair Terrie Rizzo countered: “Five of Trump’s lieutenants, Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulus, Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, and now Roger Stone, have all pleaded guilty or have been convicted of a crime. The stench of corruption is all around Donald Trump, and today’s ruling reminds us just how important and needed Congress’s impeachment inquiry is.”

It has not been lost on many supporters still clamoring for Trump to fulfill his campaign promise to “drain the swamp” that so many of his loyal supporters have been convicted on laughable charges, while not a single Deep State criminal has even been prosecuted.

Despite the continuing false mantra that “Russians” hacked Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails and WikiLeaks released them in order to damage Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, the facts suggest otherwise. Julian Assange, who remains in exile and in failing health, has all but named former DNC staffer Seth Rich as the individual who leaked the emails and was subsequently the victim of an unsolved murder that no one, including his family, is interested in investigating. None of our state-controlled media has had the slightest interest in the overt corruption those DNC emails revealed; i.e., an open plan to steal the nomination from voter favorite Bernie Sanders and hand the nomination to Queen of Corruption Hillary Clinton. Just the mention of Rich’s name now brings the condemnation of every establishment liberal.

Incredibly, Stone faces the prospect of decades in prison for these invented “crimes.” The prosecutions and possible prosecutions of figures like Manafort, Flynn, Bannon, and Jerome Corsi are all tethered to the “Russiagate” fairy tale. The emptiness of the Mueller Report appears not to have stopped these persecutions of Trump loyalists, as our injustice system is revealing itself to the world as thoroughly corrupted, filled with politicized judges, prosecutors, and juries intent on criminalizing their ideological opponents. While Stone may be serving hard time for potential email contact with heroic whistleblower Assange, Hillary Clinton, who admitted to disposing of 33,000 emails and having the FBI destroy a laptop with a hammer, remains free at large.

While a federal jury has found Stone guilty of lying to Congress, members of Congress themselves cannot be prosecuted for lying on the floor of the House or the Senate. The Constitution provides our representatives with immunity from lawsuits or criminal prosecution for anything they say during speeches or debates. This protection extends to committee reports and resolutions.

Stone has been treated like a serial killer, beginning with the pre-dawn FBI raid on his home this past February. The judge overseeing the prosecution, Amy Berman Jackson, was a typically partisan appointee of Barack Obama. Early on, she hit Stone with a gag order and threatened to jail him. Berman was previously assigned to Mueller’s ridiculous hacking case against 12 Russians. Berman also presided over the Manafort hearing, bluntly telling him that she’d determined he had intentionally lied. She refused to allow Stone’s defense to show the Russian “collusion” nonsense for what it was. Her record of judicial activism is clear, and her lifelong appointment to the federal bench assures that anyone with the pedigree of a Stone will not be treated fairly in her courtroom.

A caveat here: This author is tangentially associated with Stone, by virtue of him writing the foreword to the paperback edition of Hidden History: An Exposé of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies, and Cover Ups in American Politics. He was very supportive of that work, and during one phone conversation stated, “Trump knows about all the conspiracies. You would love him!” If there is the least bit of sincerity behind all his rhetoric, Trump will pardon Stone. Stone was loyal to a fault to Trump, even as the president ignored or broke one campaign promise after another. That is the only chance Stone has. He certainly can’t trust our rigged legal system to provide justice.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.