Making Mincemeat Out of Adam Schiff

By Donald Jeffries

While Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has garnered nonstop, fawning coverage in the mainstream media, another young female New York legislator is quietly proving to be her antithesis. Rep. Elise Stefanik told the New York Post, “I am proudly the opposite of AOC.” During the recent Democratic Party impeachment hearings, run by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, Stefanik boldly pointed out that Schiff hadn’t always been opposed to the CIA “whistleblower” against Trump testifying.

In late September of this year, Schiff declared that the “whistleblower” would be testifying before the committee “very soon.” Schiff went on to tell ABC’s “This Week,” “That whistleblower will be allowed to come in without a minder from the Justice Department or from the White House to tell the whistleblower what they can and cannot say; we’ll get the unfiltered testimony.” Stefanik read these and other past statements of Schiff’s into the record during a recent hearing, and directly accused the chairman of “duplicity” and “abuse of power.”

Stefanik, in contrast to the glowing praise “AOC” has received from our state-controlled media, was called “a perfect example of why just electing someone because they are a woman or a millennial doesn’t necessarily get you the leaders we need,” by ABC News Chief Political Analyst Matthew Dowd on Twitter. Dowd subsequently apologized and deleted the post. Stefanik, not backing down, declared: “Were this something that were lobbed against a Democratic person, this person would have had to resign. ABC should issue an apology on his behalf, and they should strongly consider taking action because he is their chief political correspondent, and it is outrageous and shameful.” Conservative critics blasted the tweet as sexist.

“Adam Schiff was adamant about the whistleblower testifying [and] Speaker Pelosi said she supported the whistleblower testifying. They only changed that statement when it became clear there was coordination with the whistleblower and Adam Schiff staffers,” Stefanik added to the Post. “I was the first member to ask, when did Adam Schiff have access to the whistleblower? It’s a big deal because before this person was a whistleblower, they were coordinating with Democratic staff members who turned them into a whistleblower and advised them about the process. The political rollout and communications rollout were just so orchestrated.”

Stefanik has jousted with Schiff frequently during the impeachment investigation. She objected vehemently to Schiff’s attempt to prevent her from questioning former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, after ranking member Devin Nunes yielded his time to her. “Adam Schiff is making up the rules as he goes,” Stefanik declared. “It is quite clear that Adam Schiff does not like hearing the facts when I lay them out, but that’s his problem not mine.”

The establishment left struggled to excuse Schiff’s treatment of Stefanik, best exemplified by a headline in The Washington Post headed, “Was Schiff Sexist, or was Elise Stefanik Out of Order?” Stefanik tweeted, “Since I’ve exposed Adam Schiff and his #RegimeofSecrecy in front of millions of Americans, far-left Socialist Democrats—like my opponent—are attacking me. They will stop at NOTHING to impeach @real-DonaldTrump. Donate today to help us FIGHT BACK!” The mainstream media, usually overtly smitten with strong and outspoken women, in this case supported Schiff over Stefanik. Stefanik also scored points with her questioning of Yovanovitch, getting her to admit that the “defensive lethal aid” she’d been pushing for was provided not by the Obama administration, but by the Trump administration.

Ironically, Democrats reacted quite differently when a different chairman, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, squelched remarks from another female legislator, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, during a 2017 Senate hearing. McConnell admonished Warren for breaking Senate rules, and his remark that “nevertheless, she persisted,” became a still-popular Democratic slogan, with The Washington Post proclaiming it to be a “battle cry.” The Post would call Stefanik’s battle with Schiff “transparently manufactured” and a “gender-centric stunt.”

Until Ocasio-Cortez’s election, Stefanik was the youngest female congressional representative in history, when she took office at age 30 in 2014. Emphasizing the Alice in Wonderland nature of present-day American politics, one of Stefanik’s harshest critics is George Conway, husband of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway. Openly attacking her, George Conway recently tweeted, “@EliseStefanik is lying trash. Please give to her opponent, @TedraCobb.” Conway himself gave $2,800 to Cobb’s campaign.

The always feisty Stefanik replied on Twitter, “And for you @gtconway3d—the one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH. You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra can have your sick misogynist support.” Conway, like many liberals, was triggered by Stefanik’s war of words with Adam Schiff, accusing her of “gaslighting.”

Lost in these theatrics is the continuing charade that is the impeachment “investigation” led by Schiff, primarily based on Trump’s attempt to expose the Biden family’s corruption.

