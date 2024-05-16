Contents of Ashley Biden Journal Suppressed by Mainstream Media

By Donald Jeffries

In 2020, a story, which should have put Joe Biden on the hot seat, was instead suppressed by our state controlled media. Bi­den’s youngest daughter, Ashley, had disclosed in her private journal that her father had showered with her at too late an age, which, she alleges, triggered her engaging in promiscuous sexual activity later in life.

Florida mother Aimee Harris allegedly found Ashley’s diary under a mattress in a Palm Beach halfway house for drug addicts. Ashley has struggled with drug addiction. She went on to sell the journal to Project Veritas. One damning entry in the journal, dated Jan. 30, 2019, read, “I have always been boy crazy. ‘Hyper-sexualized at a young age. … I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends at a young age; showers with my dad (probably not appropriate).” Tucker Carlson was among the few in the mainstream media who covered these explosive allegations. Just picture what the press coverage would look like if Ivanka Trump’s private journal was discovered and she disclosed that she’d showered with her father as a child? But these explosive allegations against the sitting president of the United States have been all but ignored by the establishment media. Instead, they went after poor Aimee Harris, who was convicted and given a one-month prison sentence.

The accusations against Biden become more credible when weighed against the many videos and photographs of him sniffing the hair of young girls, as well as inappropriately touching them, with their parents standing right there. In the case of one such girl, Maria Piacesi, she was apparently afraid to protest. In a recent tweet, she was asked about the incident, which was captured on tape. Biden can be seen clearly touching the little girl’s chest, while her parents stand there completely unaware.

When asked “Did Joe Biden pinch you,” Maria answered, “Yes.” When asked why she’d deleted a comment, Maria explained, “I have friends that would no longer be friends with me if they knew that.” When urged to speak out about it, Maria replied, “I would do something about it if I thought it would help, but I honestly think at this point it would just make people angry. I have already had people calling me out saying I’m lying … even though [I’m] not. I just don’t think it would help with anything right now.”

There is, in fact, probably more video evidence of Biden behaving inappropriately around children than there is for any other verified pedophile in the world. He has been caught whispering in a little girl’s ear as she pulls away in disgust.

In another case, after whispering in another little girl’s ear, he can be heard saying, “Don’t tell Mommy.” After admiring one little girl’s ears, Biden asked her if she was 17. He said another little girl was “looking like a 19 year old,” because of the way she crossed her legs. He told yet another little girl, “No serious guys until you’re 30.”

He once bizarrely described how little children liked to touch his erect leg hairs at the pool. While campaigning, he told a 10-year-old girl, “I’ll bet you’re as bright as you are good looking.” Videos of Biden telling a very young girl, “Do you know how horny I am?” and another in which he tells the little girl, “You are one sexy kid,” were supposedly altered, according to those trusty fact checkers.

In the age of AI, of course, it’s hard to trust anything. But the reactions on the faces of these stunned little girls look all too real.

Biden has also been too hands on with adult women, as was the case when former Sen. Sam Brown threatened to “kick the [poop]” out of him when he grabbed his wife’s breasts and sniffed her hair. A secret Service agent reportedly tried to punch Biden at a Christmas Party at his vice-presidential residence for grabbing his wife’s breasts.

It is known that Trump’s 2020 campaign passed on an offer to buy Ashley’s diary. After Project Veritas, which was still being run by James O’Keefe at the time, received the diary, a member of his investigative team conducted a phone interview with Ashley. She didn’t realize she was talking to an undercover reporter, and absolutely verified that the journal was legitimate and written by her. She said she didn’t want the Secret Service involved in getting it back.

The FBI raided the homes of O’Keefe and members of Project Veritas, but the FBI was only interested in targeting those who “stole” the diary, not the explosive contents, which appear to suggest that Joe Biden had some sort of improper contact with his daughter, and lusts for little girls.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by AFP Bookstore.