Issue 19/20 2024 News You May Have Missed

U.S. Troops in Ukraine

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has officially joined French President Emmanuel Macron to support sending Western troops into Ukraine to fight the Russians. In a May 5 interview on the cable news show “60 Minutes,” Jeffries said, “We can’t let Ukraine fall because, if it does, then there’s a significant likelihood that America will have to get into the conflict—not simply with our money, but with our servicewomen and our servicemen.”

Why They Banned TikTok

In early May, at the 2024 Sedona Forum sponsored by the McCain Institute, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a conversation with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on stage in front of an audience. Romney asked Blinken why Israel’s public relations were failing. Blinken cited two reasons: First, it’s tough to hide the killings and devastation in Gaza, and, second, big media can no longer control narratives due to new technologies that allow people to bypass traditional controlled media outlets. Romney responded by saying the quiet part out loud about why Congress sought to ban social media site “TikTok.” He explained that it was the sheer volume of information released online about the atrocities in Gaza that was behind “why there was such overwhelming support for us to shut down, potentially, TikTok or other entities of that nature.”

Pays to Be Pro-Israel

If you’re wondering why Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) did an about-face on funding Israel before he bothered to secure the U.S. border, look no further than the donations made to his political campaign. According to the Federal Elections Commission, over the past few years, Johnson has received $524,000 from pro-Israel lobbies, including a $94,000 donation that came in just after the House passed his $24 billion Israel funding bill. (Joe Biden has received $4 million.)

With Friends Like Israel

According to Israeli media, Israeli Minister of Settlements and National Missions Orit Struck said during a recent interview that the United States “does not deserve to be labeled as a friend of Israel.” She added, “Israel is not just another star on the American flag. It has the ability and obligation to uphold its own views.” Struck’s comments come after Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) went to unprecedented lengths to secure $24 billion in aid and weapons for Israel so it can continue its slaughter of the Palestinians. The Gaza death toll stands at over 35,000 with another 10,000 unaccounted for; 25,000 of those are women and kids.

Impotent Biden

President Joe Biden will go down as one of the weakest presidents in U.S. history. On May 2, Biden issued an official statement, saying that an Israeli invasion of the Gazan town of Rafah was a “red line” that the Israelis should not cross—just as the Israeli military began bombing Rafah and moving tanks and soldiers into position for a pending invasion. Biden’s response: The U.S. will “temporarily delay” another shipment of weapons to Israel.

They Wanted Zelensky Dead

The Ukrainian government is claiming that an assassination plot targeting President Volodymyr Zelensky was thwarted on May 3, reports the UK “Telegraph” news outlet. Ukraine’s state security service, the SBU, announced it had arrested two colonels in the State Guard of Ukraine said to be involved in the criminal conspiracy. The State Guard operates much like the U.S. Secret Service, and is responsible for protecting Zelensky. The Ukrain­ians officially blame Russia for orchestrating the plot, but it’s also plausible growing unrest among the Ukrainian military is to blame.

Another Whistleblower Dies

A second Boeing whistleblower has died unexpectedly as the company faces scrutiny over safety failures on its passenger jets. Joshua Dean, a quality inspector for the Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems, died in late April after a surprise infection left him in critical condition for days, according to his family. The cause was an anti­biotic-resistant staph infection commonly known as MRSA, his aunt told The Seattle Times, which first reported the death.

Average Teachers Pay

In its 2024 report on “Educator Pay in America,” the National Education Association notes that California teachers earn the most in the country, taking home on average $95,160 each year. West Virginia’s teachers earned the lowest in the nation, averaging $52,870. The average teacher’s pay for the entire country was $69,544, which is significantly higher than the average U.S. workers’ salary of $59,384.

Shocking Findings on Covid

A new report published in the UK’s Telegraph newspaper claims, “the U.S. shared ‘gobsmacking’ evidence with Britain at the height of the Covid pandemic suggesting a ‘high likelihood’ that the virus had leaked from a Chinese laboratory.” Since the initial outbreak, establishment scientists like Dr. Anthony Fauci have claimed that the virus that most people agree causes Covid-19 naturally evolved from a virus commonly found in bats in China. According to these newly released disclosures, however, we now know Fauci’s views ran counter to information kept secret by the U.S. government that the most plausible explanation for the outbreak was due to Chinese scientists doing risky research on viruses which was quietly funded by U.S. government agencies—including the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases headed by Fauci for over a decade.

Submersible’s Fatal Flaws

Researchers at the University of Houston say they know what caused the now-infamous Titan submersible to implode while on a dive to view the wreck of the Titanic. On June 18, 2023, the submersible, owned by OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with a support vessel as it slowly descended on its way to the location of the doomed ocean liner. Scientists have speculated there was a catastrophic failure in Titan that caused its sudden implosion, instantly killing all those on board, but they weren’t sure of the reason. In a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, a group of scientists shared the results of computer simulations that indicated two reasons for the Titan’s failure: its cylindrical shape and the carbon-titanium material used to construct it. According to the report, most submersibles are spherical in shape, which allows pressure to be evenly distributed around them. The Titan was shaped like a cylinder to allow more people on board. The submersible was also constructed with carbon fiber and titanium, which is subject to more wear and tear than titanium and steel, the more common materials used in submersibles that descend to great depths. Any weakness in the material could have been enough to cause a catas­­tro­­phic implosion.

New Toll Tech

New technology is making it easier for cities and states to charge by how far you drive rather than the tollbooths you travel through. According to Fortune magazine, officials in New York City announced recently that they are close to implementing a plan that would use license-plate readers to turn all of Manhattan into one giant toll zone, which would cost $15 to drive into the city. It won’t be long before Americans will be expected to pay for roads and bureaucrats’ salaries with our tax dollars plus all sorts of additional tolls and fees.

Legal Suicide

Shockingly, 4.1% of all deaths in Canada in 2022 were due to the official medical assistance in dying program (MAiD), according to the country’s health ministry. This amounts to a total of 13,241 people who died under Canada’s MAiD, marking a 31% rise from the previous year.