Confusing Time for Males and Females

It’s hard to deny there’s an agenda to feminize men and masculinize women—but why?

By Donald Jeffries

Anyone who has watched a television show, a motion picture, or mainstream advertising over the past few years is all too aware of how our leaders view males, especially white males. The man has long been the butt of every joke in sitcoms, dramas, science fiction, and reality television. He is often portrayed as incapable of accomplishing the most mundane tasks without the intervention and assistance of non-whites and exasperated white females. Even children can outwit and outperform white males onscreen.

Watching men get beaten to a pulp by 98-pound females, or cowering in fear behind non-white males and aggressive, courageous white females, is something American viewing audiences now take for granted. All this was bad enough, but over the past few years, the transgender phenomenon has kicked in, with social justice warriors claiming there are 57 genders or whatever, with straight faces. In some school systems, the words “boy” and “girl” have been banned. More and more parents, led by deluded celebrities from Hollywood, are raising their children to be “gender neutral.” Some doctors are now injecting confused children with puberty blockers that delay the natural onset of each biological gender. This is allegedly to permit each individual to decide what sex they want to be, when the time is appropriate.

This demented Brave New World is now producing court cases in which mothers and fathers bicker over which sex their child will be. In almost every case, this has consisted of a mother claiming her often startlingly young son wants to be a girl, and demanding that the transition to transgenderism begin, while the father attempts to keep the child as the biological boy he unquestionably is.

A high-profile case of this sort involves a female pediatrician and her quest to have her seven-year-old son, James Younger, become her daughter, Luna, and her former husband’s understandable objections to that. A Texas jury recently inexplicably ruled in favor of the mother, granting her sole conservatorship of the child. Fortunately, a rare rational judge has now stepped in and reinstated joint custody of the boy.

“We don’t let kids drink alcohol ‘til 21. People want to move smoking age to 21. But we will allow a seven-year-old to have his life and body altered like this? This is child abuse and the state should side with the father who is trying to protect the child,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted. The mainstream media has predictably left out the fact that the mother isn’t connected biologically to the child, who was born via in vitro fertilization.

A recent op-ed, in The New York Times, of all places, focused critical attention on a bizarre new edition of Gentlemen’s Quarterly (GQ), once known exclusively for being a “men’s magazine.” Author Matt LaBash noted that GQ’s so-called “Masculinity Issue” was, according to its new editor-in-chief, attempting to challenge “traditional notions of masculinity.” LaBash compared singer Pharrell Williams’s cover photo to “Cinderella going to the Dick’s Sporting Goods ball.” The issue also includes a section on “The Glorious Now of Men in Makeup,” which features a “trans” model showing off “mascara and lip tint.” A “conversation starter” with 18 male participants reveals only four that are heterosexual “cis gens,” to use the acceptable politically correct terminology. One of the contributors, far-left comedian Hannah Gadsby, helpfully suggests that men “scale back their confidence,” and even “refrain from sharing their opinions,” a practice now seriously referred to in mainstream culture as “mansplaining.” A sculptor offers up some “castrating humor.”

Clearly, there is an agenda—within the schools, business world, government agencies, and pop culture—to feminize men and simultaneously masculinize women. Forgotten is the sage advice of classical liberal Edward Abbey, who reminded us, “It is the difference between men and women, not the sameness, that creates the tension and the delight.”

We’ve gone from being unable to use the traditional term “mankind,” or even to refer to a “manhole” in the street, or to pronounce a couple as “man and wife,” to literally not being permitted to say a man is a man or a woman is a woman. Whites identifying as blacks, women identifying as cats and having surgery to make it official, middle-aged men identifying as little girls and being adopted by a married couple (all true cases) . . . . Is there any logical end to political correctness? What’s to stop a poor person from “identifying” as a Rockefeller and demanding his fair share of the fortune?

Whoever would have thought that the catchy transvestite anthem Lola from the Kinks, with its lyrical confusion—“Well, I’m not dumb but I don’t understand, why she walked like a woman but talked like a man”—would become reality in our crumbling country?

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.