Boys Will Be Girls?

The Democrats support gender identity madness.

By Donald Jeffries

In June, every Democrat in the House of Representatives, as well as eight Republicans, voted for the misnamed Equality Act, which requires schools to permit biological males who identify as “transgender females” to participate in organized athletics as females. The legislation was sponsored by openly gay Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.).

“People need to wake up. This radical bill is going to totally eliminate women’s and girls’ sports,” declared Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.). “Congress enacted Title IX to provide equal opportunities for women in education and sports. All this is erased under H.R. 5.”

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova was among those who condemned this confusing new policy. “The legislation would make it unlawful to differentiate among girls and women in sports on the basis of sex for any purpose. For example, a sports team couldn’t treat a transgender woman differently from a woman who is not transgender on the grounds that the former is male-bodied,” Navratilova, in conjunction with two other prominent female athletes, stated. “Yet the reality is that putting male- and female-bodied athletes together is co-ed or open sport. And in open sport, females lose.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (DN. Y.) absurdly argued that, “Many states have sexual orientation and gender identity nondiscrimination laws, and all of them still have women’s sports. Arguments about transgender athletes participating in sports in accordance with their gender identity having competitive advantages have not been borne out.”

Connecticut, one of the states Nadler referred to, has seen two biological male runners dominate girls’ high school track. One female competitor called the male runners’ advantage “demoralizing.”

Just recently, some female students in Connecticut have begun fighting back. Selina Soule lost a spot in the girl’s track championship to two biological males, who were allowed to compete as females under state transgender policies.

“When I was in the indoor season I was in the eighth place of the state open and only the top six qualify for the New England regional meet—because there were two transgender athletes, that put me into eighth place,” Soule explained. “If they weren’t there I would have been in sixth, and I would have made it into the finals and I would have qualified for the New England meet—instead of watching my own event from the sidelines.”

Soule is being represented by attorney Christiana Holcomb of the Alliance Defending Freedom. They filed a Title IX complaint on behalf of Soule and two other female athletes who were adversely impacted by transgender policies. The so-called Equality Act seems to contradict the spirit of Title IX, which was part of the Education Amendments Act of 1972. It stipulated that, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

Title IX was promoted by women’s groups seeking to put female athletics on a par with male athletics. The group Girls for Gender Equity has been protesting the lack of Title IX officers in schools. The Equality Act would essentially open up girls’ locker rooms to boys who identify as girls. It doesn’t take a psychologist to determine that allowing hormone-charged teenage boys to be in the presence of partially dressed or undressed teenage girls is a recipe for disaster. In the largely nonsensical words of Sara Warbelow of the Human Rights Campaign, boys can’t be banned from girls’ locker rooms because “policies that bar transgender students from locker rooms that match their gender compound discrimination experienced by transgender students who participate in school athletics . . . exclusion from the locker room does more than force transgender athletes to use facilities that do not correspond to their gender, it isolates them from their teammates. Other members of their team will have spent additional time together in the locker room, forming and cultivating important relationships.”

Despite Warbelow’s contention that, “There is no data to suggest that girls who are transgender are dominating athletics or posing a harm to their cisgender [those who identify with the gender on their birth certificate] counterparts,” the evidence suggests otherwise. A transgender boy has won a girls’ state wrestling title two years in a row. Biological males are dominating women’s cycling, weightlifting, and track at both the high school and college levels.

As Navratilova commented, “I am happy to address a transgender woman in whatever form she prefers, but I would not be happy to compete against her. It would not be fair.”

Julia Beck, of the Women’s Liberation Front, warned that such foolhardy policies will inevitably lead to a situation where “male rapists go to women’s prisons.”

As The Kinks noted in “Lola,” an early transgender anthem, “It’s a mixed-up, muddled-up, shook-up world.”

