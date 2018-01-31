Bilderberg Group Reveals 2018 Meeting Date, Location

With more advance notice than ever before, the Bilderberg Group has revealed its 2018 meeting location and dates in an invitation to Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic issued following the recent World Economic Forum in Davos where Ms. Brnabic spoke.

By Mark Anderson

More advance notice than ever before has been given this year regarding where and when the infamous, highly secretive Bilderberg Group will next meet. Apparently, the “Bilderbergers,” as they’re often called, will return to Italy for the first time in 14 years, having last met there in 2004 in the city of Stresa.

According to a Jan. 29 news item at the Independent Balkan News Agency (IBNA) website, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic “received an official invitation to the Bilderberg meeting of this year, which will be held in Turin, Italy, June 7-10.” AFP will continue to monitor this matter, in case Bilderberg changes its meeting plans.

Besides the Stresa meeting, the Bilderberg Group has met in Italy two other times, in April 1987 and April 1965, both in Villa d’Este.

The 2018 meeting will represent the 66th time the Bilderbergers have gathered. The group first met in 1954 at the Hotel De Bilderberg in the Netherlands—hence its name—with the help of CIA funds that were floated to nurture the early European Movement. The movement planted the seeds for the European Union superstate, according to Richard Aldrich, professor of international security at the University of Warwick in England.

The Bilderberg Group meets annually at the world’s most ritzy hotels and resorts, surrounded by an armada of armed private security and local police, for a closed-door, three-day forum involving about 140 top corporate titans, technology gurus, select royalty, central bankers, former and current intelligence officials, think-tank fellows, and select reporters and editors who leave their ethics and notebooks at the gate. The sitting head of NATO attends every year. Most attendees come from Europe and North America.

The group is managed by a 31-member steering committee that currently includes nine Americans, including Alphabet Inc. executive chairman Eric Schmidt, NEOM CEO Klaus Kleinfeld, Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp, and Marie-Josée Kravis, a Hudson Institute fellow and president of the American Friends of Bilderberg—which raises funds for the group’s meetings but claims to be a type of charity in its Form 990 tax filings—even though its “charitable” activities are reported as addressing issues surrounding the transatlantic alliance.

IBNA specified that Ms. Brnabic’s presentation to the New Leaders for Europe meeting at the recently held World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland—an annual, comparatively open confab of high flyers from government, business, entertainment, technology, and academia—was reportedly impressive enough “to grant her access to one of the most prestigious annual meetings worldwide, the Bilderberg Group.”

The invitation came from Bilderberg Steering Committee Chairman Henri de Castries, former chairman and CEO of multinational insurance company AXA Group. In the fall of 2015, this AFP writer, for an exclusive report, caught up with de Castries when he gave a speech at the Brookings Institution, a key Bilderberg network partner.

There, de Castries outlined a plan for Europe first conceived decades ago that carries well into the future, the scheme to create a “United States of Europe,” in the which the EU’s formerly independent nations would further surrender their sovereignty, evidently to the point of no return, for the sake of making the EU a seamless building block of world government.

An official Government of Serbia press release dated Jan. 28 announced the prime minister was invited to Bilderberg following her Davos appearance. It noted Ms. Brnabic has been a member of the New Leaders for Europe, which “is made up of young politicians and decision makers from several European countries,” since 2016. The release did not specify whether she has accepted Bilderberg’s invitation.



That press release noted, “As the only prime minister from the region, Brnabic also participated in the preparation of the ‘Renew Europe’ report of the World Economic Forum, in which she prepared a section on migration and border issues.”

Last year, AFP covered Bilderberg’s return to Chantilly, Va., attended by five current U.S. officials, including two senators and three Trump administration officials. Official topics included: “The Trump Administration: A Progress Report,” “Trans-Atlantic Relations: Options and Scenarios,” “The Trans-Atlantic Defence Alliance: Bullets, Bytes and Bucks,” and “The Direction of the EU,” along with: “Why is Populism Growing?” “Russia in the International Order,” and “The War on Information.”

Mark Anderson is a longtime newsman now working as the roving editor for AFP. Email him at truthhound2@yahoo.com.