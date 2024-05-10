Bilderberg 2024 Found: Spain

By Mark Anderson

The 70th annual Bilderberg meeting will run from May 30-June 2 in Spain, AFP learned only a few hours after its most recent print edition went to press.

A reliable source, UK reporter Tony Gosling, who worked with the late AFP sleuth Jim Tucker covering Bilderberg in the 1990s, contacted this AFP writer around the evening of May 9 to confirm that the ultra-exclusive, secretive elite confab will take place on those dates at the Madrid Eurostars Suites-Mirasierra.

Gosling, after he was contacted to help AFP broaden the search, got back with AFP after about 48 hours and provided the main source of this information—the Swedish news site NyaTider—though he was not at liberty to disclose who tipped him off on that rather obscure website’s breaking article. According to that site, certain Swedish government officials, under pressure from disclosure laws, came clean about where the elite group will be meeting this year.

Since the official Bilderberg news site, as of May 9, had not yet posted where and when this year’s meeting will take place, there is, as of this date, no guest or topics lists available.

This writer sent the NyaTider piece to the Dutch-based Bilderberg news department to see if they will own up to the details about this year’s meeting sooner than usual and release them. As of the time of this posting, Bilderberg’s public relations had not responded.

In recent years, the advance time between when Bilderberg would officially release its meeting information and when the meeting would start had been reduced to three to four days, so as to discourage the often cash-strapped “riff-raff” public and alt-news from swarming the place.

Stay tuned here for many more details as they become available.