eBay Abruptly Cancels AFP’s Sellers Account Over Final Judgment Book

By AFP Staff

On May 8, the massive e-commerce platform eBay abruptly cancelled AFP’s entire seller’s account. In the curt email we received, the anonymous eBay representative said it was due to our selling of Michael Collins Piper’s popular Final Judgment book.

Since the release of Piper’s book in 1993, Final Judgment has sold several thousand hundred copies. AFP continues to publish multiple books written by Piper, who sadly passed away in 2015.

The email states flatly that AFP’s account has been cancelled with no appeal process and one book was removed because it was “putting the eBay community at risk”—an absurd claim to make about a book on U.S. history.

The e-commerce site’s peremptory email follows:

We wanted to let you know that your eBay account has been permanently suspended because of activity that we believe was putting the eBay community at risk. We understand that this must be frustrating, but this decision was not made lightly and it’s important that we keep our marketplace safe for everyone. For more information, see our article on how and why accounts can be suspended or review our User Agreement. Here’s what you need to know. You will no longer be able to use your account to buy or sell items and any new accounts you set up may also be suspended. Any listings have been removed and they can be viewed below. We’ve credited any associated fees for your listings, except for the transaction fees for your sold items. Any outstanding selling fees are due and will be charged to your payment method on file. If you’ve already opened any dispute claims for these fees, they won’t be charged until the claims have been resolved.. Any store subscriptions have been canceled. If you have any questions or concerns, please get in touch. We’re here to help. We removed the following listings: 285849830529 – Final Judgment: The Missing Link in the JFK Assassination Conspiracy Thanks, eBay

AFP still prints and sells copies of Final Judgment, though it has been broken into two books for ease of reading. Prior to his death, Piper had edited the book on several occasions, providing important updates as new facts on JFK’s assassination came to light.

Bizarrely, copies of Piper’s Final Judgment can still be found for sale by various sellers on eBay. A quick search of the site turned up 16 different sellers all offering new and used copies of Final Judgment for sale.

“This may indicate a wave of censorship is coming at eBay,” remarked one AFP staffer.