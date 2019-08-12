20 Years Later Plane Crash of JFK Jr. Still Confounding

Was JFK Jr ‘s decision to fly on the day of his plane crash simply “irresponsible,” as the media would have us believe, or was there something more sinister at play? Twenty years later, many questions remain unanswered.

By Donald Jeffries

Twenty years ago, John F. Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash. In the aftermath, Kennedy was characterized as an irresponsible daredevil who wasn’t qualified to be flying without an instructor and was especially reckless considering the dangerous weather conditions.

This writer has researched the death of JFK Jr. in depth and found that, on the contrary, JFK Jr.’s flight instructors praised him as a careful and competent pilot. The weather that evening was not bad at all; the heavy “haze” and poor visibility referred to persistently in mainstream media reports was contradicted by Edward Meyer, who wrote the official FAA report on weather conditions.

Meyer reiterated to this writer in a 2012 email, “My argument was with the entire [emphasis in original] mainstream media. . . . The NTSB [National Transportation Safety Board] report contradicted everything [emphasis in original] that was said by the media. . . . He was fully licensed to fly that night and there were no weather reports that contradicted the VFR flight conditions that the plane was flying in.”

The NTSB report quoted an anonymous pilot who flew the same route as JFK Jr. that night and reported being told by a flight service station that there were “no adverse conditions.” Meyer, in the immediate aftermath of JFK Jr.’s plane going down, had expressed his frustration: “Nothing I have heard on mainstream media makes any sense to me. . . . The weather along his flight was just fine.”

Steve Sbraccia was the first local reporter on the scene following reports that JFK Jr.’s plane was missing. Sbraccia, who worked for local WCVB-TV at the time, told this writer in a 2006 email, “I’ve always felt there was something ‘wrong’ about that crash.” Sbraccia spoke personally to a still unidentified reporter from Vineyard Gazette, who claimed to have seen an explosion in the sky at the time and location where Kennedy’s plane went down. While this writer and others subsequently tried to track down that elusive reporter without success, Sbraccia reiterated in a later email, “I can swear in court that man was real—and I reported exactly what he told me he saw.”

Earlier this year, ABC aired a laughably inaccurate special on “The Last Days of JFK Jr.” Around the same time, a story in the New York Post regurgitated the same disinformation. The Post actually claimed that the special, which reiterated all the mainstream talking points about Kennedy’s daring recklessness, soft-pedaled “Kennedy’s complete and utter fault for the crash,” and said the program quoted the FAA as describing the flying conditions as “excellent.” This was absolutely false, as was their follow-up sentence about the NTSB report calling conditions “extremely poor.”

They even quoted the thoroughly discredited account of flight instructor Robert Morena (the paper didn’t name him). Morena had stated that JFK Jr. refused to take an instructor with him, dramatically declaring that he “wanted to do it alone.” Morena’s own lawyer denied he ever said this. When researcher John Hankey contacted Morena on the phone, he was summarily hung up on.

A recent Fox News story featured JFK Jr.’s “pal” Steven Gillon stating that JFK Jr. “didn’t understand why people were fascinated by his father’s death.” Gillon, in fact, claimed that JFK Jr. never discussed the subject and it was “the only topic that was absolutely off-limits.” Gillon, unsurprisingly, is the resident historian of The History Channel.

This writer communicated with JFK Jr.’s high school and adult contacts. All spoke of his fascination with the assassination, and one described it as a “quest.” Reporter Wayne Madsen claimed that he was scheduled to meet with JFK Jr. a few days after his death to discuss being hired by George magazine, with his primary assignment being an investigation of the JFK assassination.

JFK Jr. had interviewed Oliver Stone, who directed the 1991 pro-conspiracy film “JFK.” He also had hobnobbed with the likes of Larry Flynt, who besides being the publisher of Hustler magazine, had offered a huge reward for the real killers of President Kennedy, and Ruth Carter Stapleton, Jimmy Carter’s sister who was keenly interested in the assassination herself. Flynt had, of course, also published nude photos of Jacqueline Kennedy, and JFK Jr. accompanying him to the White House Correspondents Dinner drew a rebuke from no less than his uncle, Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.).

All mainstream media coverage of this case avoids any mention of the 9:39 p.m. phone call from JFK Jr. in which he reported all was well and he awaited landing instructions. That call was washed down the memory hole despite the fact WCVB-TV interviewed Todd Burgun of the Coast Guard specifically about the call, which was widely reported by UPI and others. There was also nothing about the suspiciously quick autopsies and secret sprinkling of the ashes of the Catholic victims at sea, which was questioned even by some of the establishment press.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.