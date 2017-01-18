Radicals Busted Trying to Shut Down Washington on Inauguration Day

chris

Radical leftist groups and anarchists have been gathering across the country to discuss criminal efforts to shut down not only the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump but bridges, major highways, public transportation including the metro, and several events that are being held to celebrate the Nov. 7 election of Trump.



By John Friend

Radical leftists, anarchists, and self-proclaimed anti-fascists are actively planning to disrupt and sabotage President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration as well as other events scheduled in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the billionaire businessman’s presidential victory.

Leaked audio reveals that organizers plan to “do everything [they] can from trying to stop people from being able to access the Inauguration.” They plan on holding a massive demonstration in front of Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s private residence in Chevy Chase, M.d, just outside D.C., before moving into the city where “stuff” will “be happening all day,” according to the leaked audio.

“Early in the morning, we’re going to be doing blockades,” an anarchist organizer declares in the audio recording. “We’re going to be blocking checkpoints into the security zones. We’re also going to be blocking roads and other modes of transit into the event.”

Project Veritas is an independent non-profit organization founded by James O’Keefe. The group’s goal is to “investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.”

Project Veritas recently released two separate videos detailing plans by the DC Anti-Fascist Coalition and other members of the #DisruptJ20 coalition to disrupt and ultimately shut down the “DeploraBall 2017” event scheduled to take place the night before the inauguration at the National Press Club.

An undercover journalist from Project Veritas was invited to a private residence where members of the DC Anti-Fascist Coalition discussed their plans for disrupting the Deploraball event. After the initial meeting, a follow-up meeting was held at the infamous Comet Ping Pong, a pizza parlor connected to the Pizzagate scandal that broke late last year, where members elaborated on their plans for disrupting the event, which include criminal tactics. The Project Veritas journalist filmed the meeting unbeknownst to the anti-fascist participants.

According to Project Veritas, Luke Kuhm, “Scott Green”, Colin Dunn, and Casey Webber of the DC Anti-Fascist Coalition were present at the meeting at Comet Ping Pong. The anti-fascist organizers discussed using butyric acid to shut down the Deploraball event.

“If you had a pint of butyric acid, I don’t care how big the building is, it is closing…” Kuhm stated in the video.

“And this stuff is like very efficient, it’s very very smelly and it lasts a long time,” Green noted. “A little bit goes a long way.”

Butyric acid is a foul-smelling substance, which protesters use to make noxious stink bombs. It smells a lot like human vomit.

The organizers discussed different ways of getting butyric acid into the ventilation system of the National Press Club, sabotaging the entire event.

They also speculated that they may be able to set off the fire alarm or sprinkler system in the National Press Club, forcing the venue to shut down the event. The group then discussed their plans to survey the building in order to carry out their subversive criminal act.

“The reconnaissance went pretty well, and we left with the confidence that we can accomplish our objective with no negative consequences for our side, nor any collateral damage,” Green wrote in an email to other anti-fascist organizers after casing the National Press Club. The email was also sent to the undercover Project Veritas journalist, who made the information public.







Project Veritas has released a follow up video highlighting various members of the #DisruptJ20 coalition’s plans to shut down D.C. by blocking major intersections and checkpoints throughout the city, as well as disrupting D.C. Metro trains, causing chaos in the city.

Representatives of Project Veritas have disclosed their findings to a number of law enforcement entities, including the D.C. Metropolitan police, the FBI, and the Secret Service.

“We’re thankful that the FBI and the task force is looking into this, and we hope that there will be charges brought soon,” Ben Barr, a legal representative for Project Veritas, stated in the video after meeting with law enforcement officials.

John Friend is a writer who lives in California.