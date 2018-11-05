Who’s funding the massive caravan of migrants trying to invade the U.S.? Allegations George Soros is involved are no conspiracy theory.

By John Friend

The so-called “caravan” of Third World migrants marching their way through Mexico in an attempt to enter the United States and seek asylum or claim refugee status has the nation in an uproar, with President Donald Trump openly describing the situation as a potential invasion of the country and vowing to provide military support to border patrol and immigration authorities.

The caravan, which originated earlier this month in Central America before crossing into Mexico to make the northward journey toward the southern border of the U.S., has sparked outrage, controversy, and division across the country.

In late October, the Department of Homeland Security announced that gang members and other criminals are among members of the migrant caravan, and that many of those walking are from countries outside Central America, including the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. A young migrant man recently interviewed by Fox News openly admitted that “criminals are everywhere” within the caravan before insisting that there were also “good people here trying to get through Mexico and then to the United States.”

Additionally, Fox News also reported that about 80% of the caravan is comprised of young men under the age of 35, raising alarms and calling into question the notion that those traveling in the caravan are potential refugees and persecuted asylum seekers, as left-leaning supporters of the caravan insist.

Trump took a strong and forceful stand against the migrant caravan when it first generated headlines earlier this month. He publicly urged the participants to go back to their home countries.

“Many gang members and some very bad people are mixed into the caravan heading to our Southern border,” the president tweeted recently. “Please go back. You will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our country and our military is waiting for you!”

Defense Secretary James Mattis also announced recently that roughly 5,200 U.S. soldiers would be deployed at positions along the U.S. border with Mexico in an effort to reinforce and support National Guard units and federal immigration and customs officials protecting and guarding the border. The military is in the process of moving heavy equipment such as concrete barriers to the border and will help construct additional fences and barriers as well as provide logistical support to Border Patrol agents.

Previously, the Trump administration vowed to cut off foreign aid and investment in the countries deemed to be facilitating the several-thousand-strong migrant caravan, including Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico.

American Free Press has looked into who exactly is funding the massive migrant caravan that has been wending its way north. It should come as no surprise that George Soros’s foundations along with at least five other well-funded immigrant advocacy groups are behind the army of migrants that is attempting to cross into the United States in violation of the law. See article below for details.

Caravan Needs Funding

Money and orchestration are needed to coordinate the movements of a veritable army of Central Americans to get to the U.S. Border. Where is it coming from?

The current migrant caravan, like previous high-profile attempts to organize massive armies of immigrants, has many wondering who is funding and facilitating these groups, which have at times included up to 7,000 people, mainly Central Americans.

Several published reports have alleged that Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders), a radical left-wing activist organization that, according to its website, provides “humanitarian aid and legal advice to migrants and refugees,” has played a key role in helping organize and publicize the current migrant caravan. The group openly organizes rallies and fundraisers for migrants and “displaced persons.”

CBN News recently reported that Denis Omar Contreras, a member of Pueblo Sin Fronteras, is one of the organization’s members currently representing the migrant caravan.

In an article published on Oct. 29, Arizona Republic reporter Daniel Gonzalez, who was embedded with the caravan, wrote that the group had stopped to rest in San Pedro Tapanatepec, Mexico, where “local residents, church groups, and municipal officials in the towns where the caravan stops are feeding the migrants.”

Gonzalez added: “Coordinators with Pueblo Sin Fronteras say the caravan operates with no hierarchy but rather by consensus. Each evening, after the sun goes down and the oppressive heat dissipates, migrants are invited to the center of town to listen to plans put forth by volunteer coordinators.”

“[The migrants] are given a chance to agree or disagree,” explained Pueblo Sin Fronteras volunteer Nelly Espinoza. “No decision is made without the input of our collaborators.” The term “collaborators” refers to the thousands of migrants, who are making the long trek through Central America into Mexico.

Others, including Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch, have argued that George Soros, the notorious left-wing billionaire known to support and finance the open-borders agenda, refugee resettlement, and massive Third World migration to the West, is responsible for the caravan.

On a recent appearance on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Fox News, Farrell declared that the caravan was a very well-organized and well-funded movement that had support from a variety of radical left-wing activist groups, including the “Soros-occupied State Department.”

For years it has been alleged that the State Department has colluded with various international organizations, including Soros’s Open Societies Foundations, to sow division in foreign countries, aid and facilitate massive migration and resettlement, and even destabilize sovereign governments to advance the globalist New World Order agenda.

Farrell was quickly denounced by Fox News, with senior executives of the network condemning his statements and pulling the program from the archives. Due to his remarks, Farrell“will no longer be appearing as a guest on Fox Business Network or Fox News Channel,” the company said in a statement to USA Today.

In the aftermath of the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, allegedly carried out by an insane man named Robert Bowers, many in the mainstream mass media and political establishment are attempting to shut down debate over the migrant caravan by insisting that criticizing Soros or pointing out his long history of supporting radical left-wing political causes is inherently anti-Semitic. Farrell and countless others have been dismissed as crazed anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists for stating facts about Soros and the open-borders agendas he has supported and financed over the years, despite the entirely reasonable, legitimate, and well-founded perspectives proffered by critics of Soros.

And it’s not just private organizations and individuals that are helping to mobilize the migrant caravan.

News and commentary website “Investor’s Business Daily” notes in an editorial, “Migrant Caravan: A Foreign-Financed, Leftist-Led Violation of U.S. Sovereignty,” that even the United Nations (UN) has been offering cash and resources to the group. “[T]he UN is committing resources to the caravan. In essence, it uses U.S. taxpayers’ money to fund a violation of their own border. That way, the U.S. can join all the other countries with a mass immigration problem.”

“Investor’s” cites a UN News Service report that stated: “A priority for the UNHCR [UN High Commissioner for Refugees], which has mobilized extra staff and resources to help those making the journey in Mexico’s southern borderlands, is ensuring migrants are informed on their rights to asylum. In an agency video, a UNHCR protection associate said many migrants were simply unaware asylum was an option.”

Finally, Vice President Mike Pence told The Washington Post, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández said to him that a migrant caravan approaching the U.S. southern border is being financed by Venezuela.

“The president of Honduras told me this was organized by leftist groups in Honduras and financed by Venezuela,” said Pence.

John Friend is a freelance author based in California.