9/11 Evidence Tampering at WTC?

The Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, with Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, is pushing for a grand jury focusing on the Sept. 11 crimes. A recent response from a U.S. attorney seems promising.

By John Friend

On Nov. 7, the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry received an encouraging letter from Geoffrey Berman, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY). Berman pledged that his office would initiate steps to convene a special grand jury relating to the crimes committed on 9/11.

The Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, working in collaboration with Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth (AE911Truth), two professional organizations dedicated to exposing the falsehoods of the official 9/11 conspiracy theory, first submitted a petition to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York in April “demanding that the U.S. attorney present to a special grand jury extensive evidence of yet-to-be-prosecuted federal crimes relating to the destruction of three World Trade Center Towers on 9/11 (WTC1, WTC2, and WTC7),” according to AE911Truth’s official website.

In his response to the petition, Berman indicated his office would “comply with the provisions” of the 9/11 activist groups’ request, a potential breakthrough in the struggle for 9/11 truth and justice. Both organizations have attempted to initiate an official grand jury investigation into the crimes committed on 9/11. AE911Truth has gathered extensive evidence documenting and exposing the WTC buildings’ destruction aspect of the false official narrative explaining this momentous event, which has been used to justify the global war on terror as well as other tyrannical assaults on the Constitution.

Berman’s letter is vague, but the intent of the petition is clear: Any U.S. “attorney receiving information concerning such an alleged offense from any other person shall, if requested by such other person, inform the [special] grand jury of such alleged offense, the identity of such other person, and such attorney’s action or recommendation,” according to 18 U.S.C. § 3332, the U.S. federal code cited by the 9/11 groups in their petition.

The original 52-page petition submitted in April “presented extensive evidence that explosives were used to destroy three WTC buildings,” according to AE911Truth. “That evidence included independent scientific laboratory analysis of WTC dust samples showing the presence of high-tech explosives and/or incendiaries, numerous firsthand reports by first responders of explosions at the WTC on 9/11, expert analysis of seismic evidence that explosions occurred at the WTC towers on 9/11 prior to the airplane impacts and prior to the building collapses, and expert analysis by architects, engineers, and scientists concluding that the rapid onset symmetrical near-free-fall acceleration collapse of three WTC high-rise buildings on 9/11 exhibited the key characteristics of controlled demolition.”

An amended petition was submitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in July that “addresses several additional federal crimes beyond the federal bombing crime addressed in the original petition,” the groups noted. Members of the Lawyers’ Committee and AE911Truth are hopeful the U.S. Attorney’s Office will take concrete steps to set up a grand jury, which will not only raise awareness of the 9/11 Truth movement but also begin the process of hopefully bringing to justice those responsible for planning and executing 9/11.

“The failure of our government to diligently investigate this disturbing evidence has contributed to the erosion of trust in our institutions,” Mick Harrison, an attorney who serves as litigation director for the Lawyers’ Committee, noted following the receipt of the U.S. attorney’s letter. “The Lawyers’ Committee felt it was our duty as public citizens to submit this evidence to the U.S. attorney for submission to the special grand jury.”

William Jacoby, an attorney who sits on the board of the Lawyers’ Committee, is encouraging the public and legal community to support the groups’ efforts. “We call upon the public and legal community to contact us and support our efforts to contribute to this grand jury process and to monitor and ensure compliance by the Justice Department,” Jacoby recently stated.

Attorney David Meiswinkle, current president of the Lawyers’ Committee, has pledged “to assist the U.S. attorney in the presentation of this evidence to a special grand jury,” and hopes that members of the Lawyers’ Committee and AE911Truth will be given an opportunity to present their findings to the grand jury.

“The U.S. attorney’s decision to comply with the special grand jury statute regarding our petitions is an important step towards greater transparency and accountability regarding the tragic events of 9/11,” stated Ed Asner, a longtime 9/11 skeptic and famous actor who is involved with the 9/11 truth movement.

As readers of this newspaper are well aware, an honest, objective grand jury investigation into the atrocities committed on 9/11 is long overdue.

John Friend is a freelance author based in California.