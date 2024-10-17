Washington Prioritizes Money for Wars Over Hurricane Victims

By the AFP Staff

Highly politicized fact checks published by big media claim that the Biden-Harris administration has been doing everything it can to help alleviate the devastation caused by multiple major hurricanes hitting the United States, but, when compared to the billions of taxpayer dollars Washington has doled out to Ukraine and Israel, it is clear the American people are not a priority to those in power.

Click the Link Below to Listen to the Audio of this Article

As AFP goes to press on Oct. 10, Hurricane Milton, a category four storm, closed in on Florida two weeks after Hurricane Helene ripped through the South on the evening of Sept. 26.

On Oct. 7, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) gave itself a pat on the back for doling out a paltry $210 million for disaster relief related to damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

“Federal support for survivors of Hurricane Helene has now surpassed $210 million, reflecting the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to helping impacted communities recover and rebuild,” celebrated FEMA.

That sounds like a lot of money, but, when you account for the millions of Americans in Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina whose lives were destroyed, that sum barely covers the basics for survival.

It is worth emphasizing here that Democrat and Republican elected officials are to blame for this mess, as evidenced by a recent interview Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) did with Fox News.

A week after Hurricane Helene, Graham was interviewed on Sean Hannity’s talk show to discuss the storm’s effects on Graham’s state. As pictures of the devastation ran across the screen, the senator bizarrely pivoted to focus on Israel rather than the taxpayers who pay his salary and keep him in office.

“I’ve been going all over South Carolina [and], like most people, I haven’t slept much,” he said to Hannity, before adding, “but look what’s going on in Israel. … They’re running out of ammunition in Israel. We have to help our friends to keep the war over there from coming here.”

In the last year alone, the White House and Congress have handed Israel close to $25 billion in extra military and economic aid to continue that country’s genocide in Gaza and expand the war into Lebanon and Syria. That giveaway is in addition to the $4 billion the country receives annually from U.S. taxpayers.

As for Ukraine, according to a report in late September by the Council on Foreign Relations, U.S. taxpayers have given that nation nearly $200 billion since the war started in February 2022.

And who can forget the costly issue of illegal immigration? According to official budget figures, in 2024, FEMA is expected to pay out $641 million to illegal aliens and the well-funded nonprofits that aid them.

Now let’s compare that to what Americans will receive to help with disaster relief here at home—figures that have been reported by the mainstream media in defense of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and FEMA.

According to USA Today, the average payout to Americans for hurricane damage is a measly $3,000. On the high end, a few Americans will get as much as $66,000.

Considering the devastation in western North Carolina, for most people, this won’t cover the cost of rebuilding. The average cost of replacing a roof runs around $7,000 alone. And, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who lost everything, North Carolina homes average around $330,000.