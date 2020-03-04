Voters Overwhelmingly Reject Entitled Billionaire Who Tried to Buy White House

By AFP Staff

There are several things that Americans have learned now that the biggest primary day of the election cycle has come and gone. First, Democrat voters were more willing to elect a corrupt, senile old man than a self-avowed socialist. Second, no one particularly likes Sen. Elizabeth Warren—not even her home state of Massachusetts. And, finally, perhaps best of all, despite trying to buy his way into the White House with his horde of cash, billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was only able to win one tiny U.S. territory, American Samoa, which isn’t even a U.S. state.

Not all of the votes have been counted yet, but, so far, former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a decisive lead in the delegate count following yesterday’s marathon primary voting where voters in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia all held their presidential primaries. Biden is leading with 509 delegates to Sanders’s 458. Warren trails with a paltry 47 delegates. Presidential contenders need 1,991 to take the nomination.

Meanwhile, despite spending $500 million of his own money on his campaign, Bloomberg wasn’t able to amass any victories except for taking the primary in American Samoa, a remote territory of the United States far away in the south Pacific Ocean.

Bloomberg apparently saw the writing on the wall and dropped out of the race on March 4.

Not one to miss an opportunity, President Donald Trump piled onto Bloomberg’s humiliation, tweeting, “Mini Mike Bloomberg just ‘quit’ the race for president. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work!”

Throughout the race, Bloomberg was dogged by criticism that he has sexually harassed dozens of female employees. According to reports, he had been forced to settle with 64 different employees, his lawyers slapping each of them with non-disclosure agreements that prevented them from being able to speak openly about what happened. He was also widely assailed for his conflicts of interest in China where he has made billions of dollars doing business with the communist country. Videos showed the vertically challenged billionaire defending the autocratic leadership of China, which regularly imprisons and murders political dissidents and religious followers.

In the video above, Bloomberg explains to an incredulous PBS host, Chinese President Xi Jinping “is not a dictator” because “he has a constituency to answer to.”

Bloomberg was repeatedly torn apart by Warren during the Democrat presidential debates, who, in one telling exchange, said, “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians.’ And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Warren herself is reportedly deliberating dropping out of the race after her miserable performance as well yesterday. She couldn’t even win in Massachusetts, where her constituents picked Biden at 33.4% followed by Sanders at 26.8%, and then Warren at 21.6%.