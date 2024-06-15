News Ticker

1 Comment on U.S. Public Schools Collapsing

  1. In all honesty, the real reason the more folks do not homeschool is because we have been conditioned to use Government Indoctrination Camps.
    One example preventing folks from homeschooling is that we are made to believe that schooling must be completed Monday through Friday from 8 to 3:30. That is absolutely not the case. Why can’t a parent go to work during the day, and then complete schooling in the evening?
    We need to unlearn what we’ve been duped into believing.

