News Ticker

Turkey Says Israel Faces Possible War

January 26, 2024 AFP Editor Subscriber Only 0

The flag of NATO. The flag of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) consists of a dark blue field charged with a white compass rose emblem, with four white lines radiating from the four cardinal directions. Adopted three years after the creation of the organization, it has been the flag of NATO since October 14, 1953. The blue colour symbolizes the Atlantic Ocean, while the circle stands for unity.

Please either sign in or follow the link to purchase an online subscription for $25 a year.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | American Free Press. All Rights Reserved.

css.php