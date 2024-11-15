Trump Won; He Needs to Keep his Word

By the AFP Staff

In an historic victory for America, on Nov. 5, Donald Trump won the presidential race, taking the lead in the popular vote—something a Republican hasn’t been able to do since 2004.

Over the course of the last year, Trump has made numerous promises on the campaign trail, laying out his plan to make America great again after the past four years of economic strife and wars that are not in this country’s interest.

First off, Trump has promised to end the war in Ukraine. As early as May 2023, in a CNN town hall Trump said that he would end the conflict “in 24 hours.” At one point, he even said he might try to do it before he even takes office in January 2025.

Trump has yet to provide any details on how he plans to negotiate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, especially as the Russian military advances in Ukraine and currently occupies the industrial and agricultural heart of Ukraine.

Since the start of the war when Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022, tens of thousands of young Ukrainian and Russian men have died in the brutal fighting. As Russia turns to its allies, China, Iran, and North Korea for help, there are increasing chances that the war will drag NATO and the U.S. into it.

If Trump could end the war and negotiate a lasting peace between not just Russia and Ukraine but effectively the East and the West, thereby avoiding another world war, it would easily be the greatest accomplishment of his latest term.

Second, Trump has declared that he will orchestrate the largest ever roundup of criminal illegal aliens in this country and deport them back to their countries of origin. While his critics have accused him of cruel authoritarianism, Trump has been surprisingly specific about his push, noting that he would only target the criminal element.

On Sept. 22, Associated Press reported that a Trump spokesperson told an AP reporter Trump “would marshal every federal and state power necessary to institute the largest deportation operation of illegal criminals, drug dealers, and human traffickers.”

If Trump can pull off this operation, as he claims, the country would finally be rid of many illegal alien repeat offenders, who have been terrorizing innocent citizens and legal immigrants for decades.

His other plans call for ending taxes on Social Security, rolling back President Joe Biden’s proposed electric vehicle mandates, ending taxes on tips for service workers, repealing Obamacare, and increasing the child tax credit to make it cheaper for young parents to have children in the United States.

While campaigning for the 2016 election, Trump made multiple promises, including taxing immigrant remittances to their home countries to pay for increased border protections and expanding the wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. Unfortunately, due to scheming on the part of establishment Democrats and Republicans, many of these promises never came to fruition.

With this renewed mandate from the will of the people, Trump cannot squander this incredible opportunity to see his vision fulfilled.

You can count on AFP to keep up the pressure on the Trump White House to make sure he lives up to all of the promises he made while on the campaign trail. He has the support of the people, who have put their faith in him. Don’t let us down!