Trump Agrees: The Media is the Enemy

The mainstream media has been waging a relentless campaign not just on the credibility of President Donald Trump but on any news outlet that treats the billionaire populist leader fairly and honestly. For over a decade, AFP has been saying the “media is the enemy.” It’s nice to know there is a president that finally agrees with us.



By Paul T Angel

Donald J. Trump has singlehandedly knocked the bought-and-paid-for press off its exalted throne as the self-appointed czars of “real news.” That’s right. He said it. “The media is the enemy.”

Now the elite media is scrambling frantically to try to explain to viewers why anyone should be listening to them at all. They have been humiliated. And, to make matter worse for them, the president continues to take his message straight to the American public, bypassing the cringing gatekeeps of “truth” who formerly had a monopoly on what you could hear or watch or read. They are like the emperor with no clothes—hoping desperately nobody notices they are altogether in the raw—birthday-suit, buck-naked bare for all to see.

Right now, the masters of the controlled media are frantically lashing out with all the ammo they have in their once formidable arsenals in a vain attempt to hold their slipping grip on whatever diminishing shred of relevance they can to maintain their lucrative dominance of the news business.

Fortunately for that segment of the American public that thinks with their brains and not their buttocks, they realize the bombs and bullets being fired at Trump are duds. Their con game is over.

And even as they try to tell us Trump is the liar, another massive news outlet has been caught running with a story that none of their reporters bothered to check. This latest example of shoddy reporting comes from Germany.

The tabloid Bild, with the eighth-largest circulation (2.5 million) of any newspaper worldwide, apologized to its readers for an article that claimed “a ‘mob’ of Arab men had sexually assaulted women . . . in a Frankfurt restaurant.” The police admit they can find no evidence of the event.

Following the Frankfurt police confession, Bild was forced to make its public mea culpa. Bild pledged an internal review and emphatically apologized for this fake report, but their credibility is ruined. Even worse, though, Bild failed to reiterate that dozens, if not hundreds, of immigrants from the Mideast and north Africa had in fact attacked, robbed and, in some cases, sexually molested dozens and dozens of innocent German men and women in Cologne, Hamburg, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, and Bielefeld last New Year’s Eve.

In Stockholm, Sweden, events there involving immigrants further embarrassed the entrenched media and, as a result, vindicated their favorite target of late, Donald Trump, after he evoked the consequences of allowing unchecked immigration into Western nations at a Florida rally. “You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening in Sweden. . . . Sweden!

Who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers [of immigrants]. They’re having problems like they never thought possible,” Trump said.

Trump’s statements unleashed a firestorm of vitriolic attacks against him. The U.S. news media in particular was slavering to make him look like a racist xenophobe and convince listeners the America-first president was lying, and that all was just dandy in Sweden. Their celebration was short lived.

Just several days after his Florida comments, violent riots broke out in a “refugee” suburb of Stockholm after an immigrant drug dealer was stopped by police and shots were allegedly fired. Outraged immigrant hooligans set cars ablaze, looted local stores, and threw rocks at cops, injuring several officers, Swedish officials confirmed.

These riots—as well as statistics—back up Trump’s claims. Reports of rapes in Sweden jumped 13% in 2016 compared to 2015, and reports of sexual assaults were up 20%, according to data from the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention.

Liberals claim this is because more people are required to report sexual assaults. They insist that no real rape or immigrant problem exists in Sweden. Who are they kidding? Not you nor me.

THE MEDIA IS THE ENEMY

The same day as Trump’s Florida rally, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said during an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” that his boss should be taken seriously when he calls the media “the enemy.” Trump had tweeted: “The FAKE news media . . . is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people!”

Readers of this newspaper have known for years that this was a slogan of the late, great Michael Collins Piper, who used it not only in his own writings, but in promotional material for American Free Press. He wrote more than 15 years ago:

The Media is the Enemy. In the old Soviet Union, the government controlled the media. Not a word of substance could be published without prior approval from the Bolshevik commissars. Today, in the U.S., the situation is starkly similar. But most Americans don’t know it. In America today, it is a select handful of super-rich families and tightly knit financial interests—a plutocratic elite—who own the Big Media and who control the government through their ownership of that media. . . .

Every single one of the major media outlets is controlled by this powerful interlocking combine. When Sebastian Lukacs Gorka, a legal immigrant to this country now serving as a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, was asked by a BBC reporter during an interview about the president’s plans regarding the controlled press, he said:

We are going to continue to do what we did very, very successfully [during the campaign] . . . which is to break your . . . monopoly on the news. . . . The mainstream media no longer gets to monopolize news, and we are going to go straight to the audiences, whether it’s through Twitter, whether it’s through YouTube, it doesn’t matter. We are not going to put up with [the] distortions of people who believe they have a monopoly on the truth simply because they have 60 years of a letterhead above them.

That’s right, folks. The media is the enemy. And for the first time we can remember, the president of the United States has said so in public.

TIME FOR A BOYCOTT

AFP urges you to boycott all mainstream news outlets—TV, radio, and Internet sites. Boycott Hollywood films that promote perversion (almost all do). Don’t listen to these far-left, out-of-touch, multimillionaire stars or latenight idiotic comics like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel et al. Boycott everything that has CNN, ABC, NBC or CBS on its masthead (for starters). Their stranglehold on the dissemination of information must be broken. We believe it’s time to circle the wagons around Trump.

Will we give Trump a free pass on everything? No. We can’t do that. That’s not the job of an honest press. But when he’s right, we’ll tell you so. And when he’s wrong, we’ll tell you about that, too.

There’s a real war going on. In this instance, Donald Trump is on the side of truth, not the fake news presstitutes spewing their venom 24 hours a day. Help him win this battle. Help us win this battle. It’s an important one we must not lose.

Paul T. Angel is a writer and designer for AFP and lives in Virginia.