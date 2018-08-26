‘Toronto First,’ Says Goldy

Another nationalist candidate is making headlines, this time in Toronto, Canada where Faith Goldy is running for mayor. She wants to make her city safer and “put Toronto first” and is critical of Canada’s open borders. In response, she “has been hysterically denounced by the fake news media and political establishment in Canada, who have portrayed the populist and outspoken young Canadian as a far-right extremist.” Sound familiar?

By John Friend

A young and increasingly popular independent political commentator and alternative media personality is running for mayor of Toronto, the largest city in Canada and home to an increasingly diverse population. She is vowing to “Make Toronto Safe Again” while pledging to “Put Toronto First,” borrowing popular catch phrases from President Donald Trump’s populist talking points and political campaign.

Faith Goldy, who boasts close to 100,000 followers on Twitter and well over 65,000 subscribers on YouTube, is a former reporter for “TheRebel.Media,” one of Canada’s largest and most influential independent media outlets. She has also contributed to a number of other mostly Canadian-based media outlets, sparking controversy for her populist views and straightforward reporting on a variety of contentious issues, including mass Third World immigration to the West, political correctness, and related issues. Ms. Goldy attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. last year, covering the event for “The Rebel.Media.” She has since ventured out on her own as an independent journalist and reporter, covering Canada’s immigration crisis and the radical antifa movement, among other topics.

In a recent interview with this newspaper, Goldy explained her decision to run for mayor in her hometown of Toronto.

“I don’t recognize our city anymore. Every day, there’s a new headline about a stabbing, shooting, or mass shooting on our streets,” Ms. Goldy told this reporter. “To boot, millennials my age are working two or three jobs and are still barely able to make rent. Meantime, our commutes to get between jobs have become worse than ever. Toronto needs a strong voice that’s tough on crime and easy on taxpayers—I am that voice.”

Ms. Goldy’s mayoral platform outlined on her website focuses on four key issues: making Toronto safe again, putting Toronto and its legal residents first, ensuring affordable housing for Toronto residents, and fixing and improving Toronto’s roads and infrastructure.

“I will reinstate Toronto’s Anti-Violence Intervention Strategy and bring back the invaluable policy of carding so our officers have the tools they need to make sure our city is welcoming to everyone except criminals,” Goldy told this reporter. “I will bring back the School Resource Program committing twice the number of officers in twice as many schools. I will turn TCHC [Toronto Community Housing Corp.] complexes into gated communities with officers monitoring ID and license plates of people going in and out, so to protect the most vulnerable in our city. And, I will bring job fairs and training to the most violent neighborhoods in our city to help keep our kids away from guns and gangs.”

Ms. Goldy has also been highly critical of Canada’s open borders policies, which have welcomed illegal immigrants and purported refugees at the expense of Canadian citizens. She has vowed to put Toronto first and prioritize the interests of all Toronto residents.

“I want every homeless person in our city to have a warm bed this winter,” Goldy proclaimed, “but right now, they’re being crowded out of our strained shelter system by an invasion of illegal migrants monopolizing our resources. As mayor, I will evacuate every illegal migrant from our public housing and bus them to the front steps of the prime minister’s official residence. Not a single Toronto taxpayer was asked if they wanted to erase our southern border, and we won’t be burdened with the exponential costs of the federal government’s decision to do so.”

Unsurprisingly, Ms. Goldy has been hysterically denounced by the fake news media and political establishment in Canada, who have portrayed the populist and outspoken young Canadian as a far-right extremist.

“Since announcing my bid to become mayor, our city’s press has taken to the airwaves, defaming me,” she explained. “These fake news claims are nothing more than a diversion tactic, plain and simple. Toronto’s establishment media wants to distract taxpayers in this town from hearing my message because they know it will resonate.”

Various political lobbies and subversive activist organizations, such as the Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League, for example, have lamented the rise of populist and nationalist political candidates such as Ms. Goldy in both the United States and Canada.

Thankfully, more and more citizens are ignoring the smears from dishonest organizations working overtime to prevent populists and patriots such as Ms. Goldy from becoming elected representatives.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.