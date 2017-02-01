The Battle for Jerusalem

chris

President Donald Trump’s America first policies are a breath of fresh air after decades of policies that were devastating to middle class Americans. But his unquestioning support of Israel has many people concerned that his views are emboldening the Israelis to step up crimes against the Palestinians and Arabs, who live inside Israel.

By Dr. Kevin Barrett

Several Middle Eastern cities have seen fierce battles during recent years. Syria’s recapture of Aleppo last month was only the latest example. Many other Syrian, Iraqi, and Yemeni cities have also been devastated or destroyed in endemic urban warfare. But all of these battles are really just skirmishes. There is only one major contested city in the Middle East, and that is Jerusalem, known in Arabic as al-Quds, “the Holy City.” It is around this battle that all other warfare in the region revolves.

The hardline Zionists running Israel are determined to finish ethnically cleansing Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank. They view Jerusalem as the “eternal undivided capital” of Greater Israel, their supposedly God-given real estate tract stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates. And they will stop at nothing in pursuit of its conquest.

The rest of the region, and the world, is resisting. The international community agrees with the Palestinian leadership that Israel is illegally occupying East Jerusalem and must withdraw. That is why no U.S. president has ever agreed to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. If President Donald Trump follows through on his stated intention to move the embassy, he could set off an explosion of bloodshed that will make the past few decades look like a peaceful golden age by comparison.

To understand how the battles for Aleppo, Mosul, Damascus, Fallujah, Daraa, Hama, Homs, Tripoli, Sana’a, and so many other Middle Eastern cities are actually skirmishes in the larger battle for Jerusalem, we need to consider the historical background.

Jerusalem is the heart of the Holy Land for all Abrahamic monotheists, including nearly 2.5 billion Christians, more than 1.5 billion Muslims, and slightly fewer than 15 million Jews. That means that, out of every 267 people for whom Jerusalem is a holy city, 266 are either Christian or Muslim, while only one is Jewish. Yet within that tiny Jewish minority of monotheists, an even tinier minority known as Zionists has managed to orchestrate the invasion, occupation, and ethnic cleansing of the Holy Land, expelling most of the Christians and Muslims who lived there, subjugating or killing the rest, and setting up an ever-expanding Jewish-superiority state in which non-Jews are second-class citizens.

The 1948 Nakba (Palestinian holocaust) and the 1967 Zionist war of aggression were the two key historical moments when the Zionists grabbed Jerusalem. In 1948 they took West Jerusalem, storming the rest in 1967. Though Israeli leaders assert they are only holding 1967-stolen land as a bargaining chip for peace (i.e., Palestinians permanently surrendering any claim to the land stolen in 1948) the reality is that they have never intended to relinquish Jerusalem, which is why they keep expelling Palestinians and building settlements.

Stealing the Holy City, after all, was the main reason they launched the 1967 war in the first place.

So what does this have to do with the devastation in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Libya? The Middle East has been destabilized by the Zionist colonial incursion. Throughout the region, ordinary people are unanimously opposed to Zionism.

But ruling elites have been bribed and bullied to surrender to the Zionists against the wishes of their people. The resulting turmoil has bred instability and radicalization.

The neocon Zionists tried to redraw the map of the Middle East with their 9/11 coup d’état, which was designed, as Gen. Wesley Clark revealed, to “take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and, finishing off, Iran.” All seven of these countries had leaders who refused to surrender to Zionism. So they were slated by the Zionists for destruction, using a U.S. military hijacked by the 9/11 false-flag operation.

The U.S. invasion of Iraq was designed to destroy that nation as a technologically and economically advanced state. “ISIS,” informally known as Israeli Secret Intelligence Service, continues to pursue the same mission in Syria as well.







The Saudi royals and other gulf leaders have joined the Zionist onslaught on the remaining independent (anti-Zionist) forces in the region, including in Syria, Yemen, and—the big prize—Iran.

Why? Because like the Zionists, the Saudi royals and other Persian Gulf despots depend on U.S. and Israeli backing. An independent Middle East would spell doom for the rulers in Riyadh as well as the leaders in Tel Aviv.

Shortly before Christmas, the Obama administration helped pass a UN resolution re-stating the U.S. and international position: Israeli settlements on land stolen in the 1967 war are illegal, and Israel must withdraw from that land, including Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went ballistic—and expanded settlement projects.

Now, with Trump backing Netanyahu, we are between a Dome of the Rock and a hard place. Let us all pray that Zionist belligerence does not explode into World War III.

Kevin Barrett, Ph.D., is an Arabist-Islamologist scholar and one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror. From 1991 through 2006, Dr. Barrett taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin. In 2006, however, he was attacked by Republican state legislators who called for him to be fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison due to his political opinions. Since 2007, Dr. Barrett has been informally blacklisted from teaching in American colleges and universities. He currently works as a nonprofit organizer, public speaker, author, and talk radio host. He lives in rural western Wisconsin.