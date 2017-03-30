The AFP Report – Jose Nino on Weaponized DOJ, FBI

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Jose Nino, an independent journalist and host of the El Nino Speaks podcast program and Jose Nino Unfiltered Substack page. Jose is also a regular contributor to Big League Politics and recently had his first article published in the pages of American Free Press – America’s last real newspaper.

Jose joins me to discuss his background and experience in the alternative, independent media as well as the most recent issue of American Free Press, which includes an excellent report he wrote on the latest outrageous behavior of the FBI.

