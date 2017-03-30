The AFP Report – Dr. Kevin Barrett on Russell Brand, War on Independent Media

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined once again by Dr. Kevin Barrett, a leading voice in the alternative media and a regular columnist for American Free Press. Dr. Barrett and I discuss some of the recently published articles in the latest edition of American Free Press – America’s last real newspaper.

We begin by discussing the front-page article in the most recent edition of the newspaper titled “Urban Anarchy,” which features several recent examples of the total criminal madness plaguing American cities, all of which is fueled by soft-on-crime local prosecutors and an increasingly dishonest mass media and activist class. We move on to address the media-driven scandal targeting the alternative media personality Russell Brand, a topic Dr. Barrett covered in this issue of the newspaper. Brand and Rumble, an alternative video streaming platform that competes with YouTube, are major targets of the elite media and political class dominating America. We tie Brand’s predicament in with the #BanTheADL social media campaign and the targeting of Elon Musk by fanatical anti-free speech activists and organizations.

