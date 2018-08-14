Soros Wants to Pick Supreme Court Judges

In his attempt to keep Congress from confirming Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice, thus shifting the court away from its current progressive stance, the billionaire Bolshevik is dumping big bucks into smear campaigns to get Democrats elected.

By Mark Anderson

A group called Demand Justice (DJ) has popped up on the scene—armed with oodles of funding derived mostly from internationalist multi-billionaire seditionist George Soros. DJ’s goal is to taint public discourse and stop Congress from confirming President Donald Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh, a well-qualified former D.C. circuit judge, pledged not to legislate from the bench and said he will rule according to an “originalist” interpretation of the Constitution, in keeping with the objective textual meaning established by the nation’s framers.

This gives hardened leftists like those in DJ a rather severe case of the ideological jitters, since “progress” from a leftist-progressive viewpoint requires a judiciary that will subjectively read things into the Constitution that simply aren’t there. Absent an activist court, some of the left’s most sacred cows, such as unfettered access to abortion—especially since confirming Kavanaugh evidently would create the most conservative-leaning Supreme Court in history—would be at risk of being gored.

DJ, organized and financed by a 501(c)(4) named the Sixteen Thirty Fund, was formed this past spring. The Open Society Policy Center (OSPC), one of Soros’s primary donation vehicles, contributed about $2.2 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund between 2012 and 2016 according to documents posted by “DailyCaller.com.” The fund has financial statements on file that show just three contributors accounted for 70%—or about $11.5 million—of the fund’s total donations and grant revenue. Disclosure forms filed in 2016 present similar facts.

According to the OSPC’s tax forms, the Soros group “gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to the [Sixteen Thirty Fund] each year between 2012 and 2016, the last year in which records are publicly accessible. The [OSPC] gave the fund $350,000 in 2012; $772,000 in 2013; $125,000 in 2014; $550,000 in 2015; and $481,483 in 2016,” the news website “DailyCaller.com” noted.

As if Soros’s money isn’t enough of a problem, DJ’s staffers include alumni from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and from the Obama administration—strongly indicating that the deranged former secretary of state and her former White House boss simply won’t accept her 2016 loss and are working through DJ to upset Trump’s agenda in the judicial arena. Accordingly, DJ reportedly plans to put $5 million behind a multi-platform effort to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Television ads will promote embattled Democratic Senate incumbents in Indiana, North Dakota, and West Virginia who face competitive Republican challengers this November.

DJ also will run ads in Alaska and Maine, urging GOP Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins to oppose Kavanaugh, because Collins and Murkowski have parted ways with their party on the Obamacare federal health-insurance repeal as well as federal funding for abortion provider and accused baby-parts peddler Planned Parenthood.

The TV spots will “urge the senators to protect abortion access by withholding support for nominees [like Kavanaugh] who oppose the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision,” “DailyCaller.com” added.

Mark Anderson is AFP’s roving editor.