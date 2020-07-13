Reject Marxism

By Paul T. Angel

Democratic leaders have announced that they have won the culture war against the GOP, not that very many Republicans have shown they actually have the spines needed to fight a battle in defense of America, anyway. On June 7, radical race-baiter Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said, “In this historic moment, it is critical that we listen to and trust the leadership of black [Marxist] activists around the country.” At the same time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) has ordered the expulsion of four portraits depicting Confederate figures which graced the walls outside the chamber of the House of Representatives for decades. The Democrats are also moving forward with legislation to provide funds so that all Confederate statues and memorials can be yanked from federal parks and the U.S. Capitol. The Democrats also want $1 million in taxpayer money to go toward renaming every military base christened for a Southerner. Of course, none of this will make the public schools in urban minority communities better or help stop the inner-city scourge of black-on-black homicide, amongst a host of other problems that should be their focus. That’s not what this is about.

While it obviously is too soon for anyone to declare victory in the long-running battle between conservative values and ideals in the United States and those advanced by the radical left wing of the Democrat Party, key victories are piling up in favor of the liberals. Take the recent lawless, violent protests, for instance. Dozens of non- Southern-related monuments to historic American icons have been toppled around the country—some the result of savage rampages on the part of radical leftists who show no fear of legal consequences.

Since our founding in August 2001, American Free Press has warned readers of these radicals, who we have referred to by various names but are, in essence, Cultural Bolsheviks. For decades, they have been agitating to not just topple the history of the United States, but to destroy the very things that have made it great, such as sovereignty of the individual and our capitalist economic system, and replace them with a socialist/communist form of government and economy. Karl Marx himself believed socialism was a transitional form of government between capitalism and communism.

This radical push to destroy the United States has been demonstrated in the growing movement to tear down or disassemble monuments to great American figures and events.

At first, the left argued that memorials and monuments to the “traitors of the Confederacy” had to go. From the start, the left has controlled the narrative, claiming that the complex origins of the Civil War could be boiled down to the issue of slavery. They have argued successfully in cities around the United States that memorials to great men like Gen. Robert E. Lee, Gen. Stonewall Jackson, and Confederate President Jefferson Davis had to go because they were polarizing and were emblematic of the country’s brutal, racist past. In reality, the Civil War was fought over the complicated issue of states’ rights, overreach on the part of the federal government, and unfair tariffs levied on Southern states. An estimated 5% of Southerners owned slaves. Some estimate this number slightly lower and some slightly higher, but it is highly doubtful that men from the tip of Florida or Texas came all the way to northern Virginia to fight and die so that the upper crust of Southern society could retain its slaves.

It is also doubtful that the condemnable institution of slavery would have survived much longer in the South, anyway. Many were against it.

But facts really don’t matter. The left has “won the debate” over the Civil War. It’s difficult to have a real debate when one side of the argument is completely silenced. The truth is that there never have been and probably never will be any consequences for the violent rioters who vandalized, destroyed, and set ablaze public monuments, many paid for by taxpayers and even, in one case, former slaves. We are referring to the Lincoln Emancipation statue in D.C.

But that wasn’t good enough for the left, because the goal was never about righting wrongs of the past or even about equality of races. Since it was about power and control, they quickly moved on to every conceivable figure of American history, even lying about some, such as Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, our 18th president, whose statue was toppled on June 19 by hundreds of rabid protesters in San Francisco while police stood by and did nothing, evidently ordered to do so by city officials.

The month of June saw a rash of these types of idiotic attacks on America’s heritage.

In Boston, a statue of Christopher Columbus was toppled and dumped into the drink. In Chicago, a statue of George Washington was vandalized on June 14, spray-painted with vile phrases and a white hood placed on his head. On June 11, Albany, N.Y., Mayor Kathy Sheehan (D) ordered the removal of the statue of Revolutionary War icon Maj. Gen. Philip Schuyler from in front of city hall. Sheehan claimed that Schuyler was “the largest slave owner in Albany.” Not mentioned was that Schuyler was also credited with being an integral part of the success of the American Revolution. Were it not for men like Schuyler, the United States would likely not even exist.

Even revered black abolitionist Frederick Douglass was not off limits. His statue in Rochester, N.Y. was vandalized and ripped off its pedestal in Maplewood Park on the anniversary of one of his most inspirational speeches. Note that the statue was located on a site where Harriet Tubman and Douglass helped escaped slaves make their way to freedom.

And if that wasn’t enough, Lucian K. Truscott IV, one of Thomas Jefferson’s guilt-ridden descendants, wrote a lengthy screed for The New York Times, arguing that the entire Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. should be subject to the wrecking ball because slaves were used on Jefferson’s Monticello Plantation. Not concerned with truth, Truscott parroted the claim that Jefferson had fathered children with his mulatto slave, Sally Hemings—a claim that has been effectively rendered moot by honest historians and DNA science.

Lists have been published online of the dozens of memorials and statues that have come down in the past few months as leftists check them off, one by one. Here is one that is particularly indicative.

On June 10, the statue of Christopher Columbus was vandalized in Miami, Fla. A hammer and sickle were spray-painted on it along with the words “Black Lives Matter”—revealing the true agenda of those on the left seeking to destroy American history and culture. Unfortunately, those icons of American history that we believed were off limits are now all on the chopping block thanks to the Democrats. But this really has little to do with statues. It is an attempt by the Marxists running Black Lives Matter and the throngs of deluded spoiled brat white punks who make up the anarchistic, violent Antifa army to erase our history and demoralize us. It’s straight out of the Marxist playbook: Completely destroy the only bonds that can possibly unite a nation as racially diverse as America.

So what can unite us? Well, we are all Americans and many of us are religious. Once that bond is severed by erasing history and denigrating religion, there is nothing left to bind us but the oppression narrative. And for this creaky edifice to stand, the mortar the Democrats must have is white guilt.

Do not succumb. Do not despair. Do not give up. Do not surrender to the mob. We must fight for this nation, which is, despite its faults, the greatest nation ever conceived in the history of man and one that has always striven to form “a more perfect union.” Pressure your senators and representatives. Support the president’s efforts to protect America from these neo-Bolsheviks. Write to your local newspapers. Call in to radio shows. Take part in public gatherings in support of our heritage. And be sure to vote—it matters.

But do not hate those who advocate for “transforming America,” as the puppet candidate Joe Biden insists he will do, for, in the words of the greatest populist to ever live, “They know not what they do.” Many good protesters have been duped. (Please see patriotic Gen. Michael Flynn’s inspirational message below, from page 18 of American Free Press Issue 29&30. It’s required reading for all patriots—and traitors.)

Don’t Let 2% of the Nation Decide America’s Future

General Michael Flynn warns America

By Gen. Michael Flynn (ret.)

I was once told if we’re not careful, 2% of the passionate will control 98% of the indifferent 100% of the time. The more I’ve thought about this phrase, the more I believe it.

There is now a small group of passionate people working hard to destroy our American way of life. Treason and treachery are rampant, and our rule of law and those law enforcement professionals who uphold our laws are under the gun more than at any time in our nation’s history. These passionate 2% appear to be winning.

Despite there being countless good people trying to come to grips with everything else on their plates, our silent majority (the indifferent) can no longer be silent.

If the United States wants to survive the onslaught of socialism, if we are to continue to enjoy self-government and the liberty of our hard-fought freedoms, we have to understand there are two opposing forces: One is the “children of light” and the other is the “children of darkness.”

As I recently wrote, the art and exercise of self-governance require active participation by every American. I wasn’t kidding! And voting is only part of that active participation. Time and again, the silent majority have been overwhelmed by the “audacity and resolve” of small, well-organized, passionate groups. It’s now time for us, the silent majority (the indifferent), to demonstrate both.

The trials of our current times, like warfare, are immense and consequences severe, and these seem inconquerable.

As a policewoman from Virginia told me, “People don’t feel safe in their homes and our police force is so demoralized we cannot function as we should. In my 23 years with my department, I have never seen morale so low.”

Another woman from Mississippi told me that we need our leaders to “drop a forceful hammer. People are losing patience. It simply must be stopped! Laws MUST be enforced . . . no one is above the law.”

Don’t fret. Through smart, positive actions of resolute citizen-patriots, we can prevail. Always keep in mind that our enemy (these dark forces) invariably has difficulties of which we are most times ignorant.

For most Americans, these forces appear to be strong. I sense they are desperate. I also sense that only a slight push on our part is all that is required to defeat these forces. How should that push come?

Prayers help and prayers matter, but action is also a remedy. Our law enforcement professionals, from the dispatcher to the detective and from the cop to the commissioner, are a line of defense against the corrupt and the criminal. It is how we remain (for now) in a state of relatively peaceful existence.

We must support them with all our being. They are not the enemy; they bring light to the darkness of night through their bravery and determination to do their jobs without fanfare and with tremendous sacrifice.

The silent majority (the indifferent) tend to go the way of those leading them. We are not map- or mind-readers; we are humans fraught with all the hopes and fears that flesh is heir to. We must not become lost in this battle. We must resoundingly follow our God-given common sense.

Seek the truth, fight for it in everything that is displayed before you. Don’t trust the fake news or false prophets; trust your instincts and your common sense. Those with a conscience know the difference between right and wrong, and those with courage will always choose the harder right over the easier wrong.

I believe the attacks being presented to us today are part of a well-orchestrated and well-funded effort that uses racism as its sword to aggravate our battlefield dispositions. This weapon is used to leverage and legitimize violence and crime, not to seek or serve the truth.

The dark forces’ weapons formed against us serve one purpose: to promote radical social change through power and control. Socialism and the creation of a socialist society are their ultimate goals.

They are also intent on driving God out of our families, our schools, and our courts. They are even seeking the very removal of God from our churches, essentially hoping to remove God from our everyday lives.

Remember, we will only remain united as “one nation under God.”

And yes, there is a “resistance movement” by the forces of darkness. However, we must also resist these onslaughts and instead take an optimistic view of our situation. Like war, optimism can be pervasive and helps to subdue any rising sense of fear.

We must, however, be deliberate about our optimism. Otherwise, we may get lost in discouragement and despair of any failings we encounter. We must be tenacious in the ultimate end we wish to gain. That end is to remain an unwavering constitutional republic based on a set of Christian values and principles. We must not fear these and instead embrace each.

Our path requires course corrections. To move our experiment in democracy forward, we should fight and reject the tired and failed political paths and instead pursue a more correct path that shines a bright light on liberty, a path with greater and greater control of our livelihoods instead of being controlled by fewer and fewer of the too-long-in-power politicians. They have discarded us like old trash.

Our will, our individual liberties and freedoms, remain powerful forces and must be understood and applied smartly. We must not be overly stubborn. Following the Constitution as our guide and adapting to change as we have throughout history, we learn more about what freedoms humans desire.

At times, however, we have to fall back on what got us here. We cannot afford to lose our God-given human rights and the strong inner desire for freedom to choose and to breathe the fresh air of liberty. We must stand up and speak out to challenge our so-called “leaders” of government. We put them in charge; we can remove them as well.

It is through our rights and privileges as American citizens that we challenge the political class and leverage our election process so “we the people” can decide who will govern.

We must not allow a small percentage of the powerful to overtake our position on America’s battlefield. We, as free-thinking and acting individuals, must control how we will live and not allow a few passionate others to change our precious way of life.

To the silent and currently indifferent majority: Wake up. America is at risk of being lost in the dustbin of history to socialism. The very heart and soul of America is at stake.

In war, as in life, most failure comes from inaction. We face a pivotal moment that can change the course of history of our nation.

We the people must challenge every politician at every level.

We also must stand and support our law enforcement professionals: They are the pointy end of the spear defending us against anarchy.

Now is the time to act.

Michael Thomas Flynn (born December 24, 1958) is a retired United States Army lieutenant general who was the 25th National Security Advisor for the first 22 days of the Trump administration until his forced resignation, a result of a bogus and completely illegal prosecution by James Comey’s FBI.