Rape of Teen in Maryland Highlights Dangers of Illegal Immigration

In Maryland, the rape of a 14-year-old girl in the high school boys’ bathroom by two older classmates, both of whom are illegal aliens, has drawn national attention. The tragic event highlights the need to address open borders and sanctuary city policies putting children and other innocent American citizens at risk.

By John Friend

When President Donald Trump announced his bid for the presidency in June of 2015, he made headlines by making illegal immigration one of the main focuses of his campaign. He described the millions of illegal immigrants currently residing in the U.S. as having “lots of problems,” and said they are bringing drugs and crime to America. He also said many of them are rapists. His controversial remarks sparked outrage and hysteria among Democrats and leftist activists, who characterized Trump’s rational stance on illegal immigration as racist, discriminatory, and bigoted. A recent tragic news story in Maryland, however, has proven just how prescient Trump’s bold remarks have proven to be.

Two illegal aliens have been arrested and charged with the vicious rape of a 14-year-old girl in Montgomery County, Maryland, which sits just outside our nation’s capitol.

The two young men illegally residing in the U.S., identified as Henry Sanchez, 18, of Guatemala and Jose Montano, 17, of El Salvador, were placed in the 9th grade at Rockville High School as a direct result of liberal policies sanctioned by countless state and local governments across America.

Sanchez and Montano approached the young victim in the hallway, asking her to have sex. When the young victim refused, Sanchez and Montano forced her into the boys’ bathroom, where they proceeded to rape her in a bathroom stall. The two young men were arrested at school later that day. According to reports, Montano denied raping the young victim when asked by police about the allegations. However, forensic evidence found in the bathroom and presented in court documents make clear a rape did take place.

William Gheen, president of Americans for Legal Immigration PAC, is thankful this horrific story is gaining national media attention. Gheen, a strong critic of illegal immigration, argues tragic stories like this rarely make the national or even local news given how detrimental they are to the prevailing leftist narrative that illegal immigrants are simply looking for a better life and more opportunities.

“It’s a miracle that anyone is even hearing about this case, because first the victim had to report the crime, and a lot of crimes like this do not get reported,” Gheen recently stated. “Secondly, once it was reported, it had to make it out of a school system. And quite often, schools suppress the sharing of information like this. And then you have to get past the local media, which often strives to conceal the crime altogether, or to conceal the immigration status of the perpetrator.”

The story has gained national attention, forcing the spotlight on the issue of illegal immigration once again, and has many Americans outraged at the open borders and sanctuary policies enacted by local, state, and federal politicians, which put young children and innocent Americans at risk.

“These young men obviously had no fear of law enforcement,” Gheen argues. “They come from lands where there is no law enforcement. And they show they can come here and break laws with impunity, so why should they fear any boundaries, be they national or sexual boundaries? We hope that this unfortunate case will inspire President Donald Trump to honor his broken campaign promise to end DACA amnesty on his first day in office.”

John Friend is a writer, who lives in California.