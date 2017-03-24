Google Scrubs Politically Incorrect Sites from Searches

Google, the world’s biggest Internet search engine provider, has decided it should “help” readers determine whether or not a search result is “safe” by applying “quality ratings.” In its latest move along the censorship path, Google is now using independent contractors to tag search results that may be “‘offensive or upsetting.” Not surprisingly, sites discussing alternative views of history, including of the Jewish “Holocaust,” are considered especially concerning.

By Dave Gahary

The most visited website in the world, whose unofficial slogan was “Don’t be evil” until it was replaced by “Do the right thing,” is certainly not doing the right thing and is also acting quite evil. Google, the U.S. multinational technology company best known for its ubiquitous, eponymous search engine, is in a new business: tagging the Internet’s search results of alternative views of the historical event known as the “Holocaust.”

But it’s not just “Holocaust” revisionists Google’s after, but all “Jew haters,” “white supremacists,” and “racists”—or at least trying to ensure that Internet searches do not end up at websites Google has classified as such.

The UK’s Guardian reported on March 15, “Google is using a 10,000-strong army of independent contractors to flag ‘offensive or upsetting’ content, in order to ensure that queries like ‘did the Holocaust happen’ don’t push users to misinformation, propaganda, and hate speech.”

Although Google’s contractors have been utilizing a manual, titled “Search Quality Rating Guidelines,” at least since 2013, “describing every potential problem they could find with a given search query,” a new update to the book orders the censors to “flag” search results that could be “upsetting” or “offensive” to Web surfers.

Speaking of whiners, NBC News interviewed head-whiner of the hopelessly corrupt Southern Poverty Law Center, Heidi Beirich, who moaned to Google a few months ago “to update its algorithm to remove a result from a neo-Nazi website questioning whether the Holocaust happened.”

She told the fake news outlet about Google: “They’re moving away from self-reporting, relying on the public to tell you where there’s problems, and they’re talking about a systematic policy.”

The new system will not affect search results, but will, according to Google, be “used by Google to help judge the success of algorithm changes and . . . to train its machine-learning systems.” Yup, that’s right, artificial intelligence systems that ban human critical thinking.

Google—already scorned for its abuse of privacy, tax avoidance, antitrust behavior, censorship, and search neutrality—has been under additional pressure lately by critics claiming that its searches “promote extremist content.” The UK’s Guardian and Observer published a series of articles promoting this view recently, as well as complaining that it fails “to keep fake news and propaganda off the top of search results.” Of course, “fake news” is in the eye of the beholder.

Founded in 1996 and valued last year at over $133 billion, Google is now the largest subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., which has acquired over 200 companies since last December. Alphabet’s most well-known brand besides Google is YouTube, the video sharing tech company, acquired in 2006. YouTube is also notorious for its censorship of videos that threaten the powers-that-be.

It certainly is a brave, new world we are all on the precipice of, one that rejects free expression and personal responsibility and where those who cry the loudest prevail.

Dave Gahary, a former submariner in the U.S. Navy, is the host of AFP’s “Underground Interview” series. See www.americanfreepress.net for more.