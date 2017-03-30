Overrun: How Biden Unleashed Greatest Border Crisis in History

The time has come to acknowledge and comprehend that America is weathering the worst mass border migration event in the nation’s history. Millions of foreign nationals have overrun the southern border, starting on Inauguration Day in 2021, and millions more will cross over by the end of Joe Biden’s term in 2024. This event is historic by all measures, exceeding even the storied chronicles of Ellis Island, and portends the same permanent change for the nation.

Unfortunately, a fog of a fierce partisan information war obscures that it is even happening as well as basic truths Americans desperately need to have about this historic event. Radical ideologues, whose ideas even the modern Democratic Party had always rejected, gained power in 2021 and, with impunity, implemented an extreme reality-divorced theology about immigration. Americans never voted for their experiment or the irrevocable consequences that immediately waylaid a surprised nation. But the American electorate has upcoming chances in the election booth to reclaim their say.

This book provides what is needed now: reporting-based analysis that will lay bare this crushing ongoing emergency’s causes, dimensions, and chaotic impacts so as to finally illuminate the pathway out of it. Here is ground zero of the human tsunami that smashed into America and is still washing into all 50 states with permanent consequences. It is a true story that can be found nowhere else because it comes from the author’s frontline reportage throughout the borderlands and all along the migration trails in Central America from its first days. Its primary sources are not “experts,” politicians and media pundits, but the witnesses to this history, the immigrants at its core. Click here to order the book.

Softcover, 448 pages.