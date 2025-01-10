MAGA vs. PLUTOCRATS

By the Staff of AFP

There’s a growing rift between one of the key alliances that helped Republicans take back the White House and Senate and keep a slim majority in the House. The battle between globalist billionaires and populist, America-first “MAGA” rank-and-file members of the GOP demonstrates that these two groups have opposing goals.

The fight revolves around immigration policy, one of the most important issues facing this country. While the billionaire class seeks to expand immigration in the form of H-1B visas so they can import more foreign workers, populist, America-first Republicans would rather tech companies provide jobs to American citizens first for the benefit of the United States.

The globalist agenda is being voiced by tech billionaire Elon Musk, who donated nearly a quarter billion dollars to the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, and billionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The MAGA side is mostly made up of the thousands of longtime outspoken Republicans who have supported Trump since his presidential run in 2016.

One of the most heated debates has been playing out on social media site “X” between Musk, the billionaire owner of the platform, and populist-conservatives like Laura Loomer and others.

Musk, who has called himself a “free speech absolutist,” recently retaliated against critics like Loomer as well as a dozen other conservatives critical of his immigration beliefs by vindictively pulling their “blue check” credentials on the site that allow them to maintain subscriptions, monetize their writings, and fund their journalism.

This is the primary reason why we at American Free Press have refused to dedicate much effort to social media, as unelected, unaccountable elites can upend all the hard work of organizations and individuals they don’t like at the whims of the internationalists, who own these platforms.

At the heart of the fight is the charge that the moneyed elites are seeking to buy the presidency in order to promote their own global business interests at the expense of American workers.

The battle lines were drawn the day after Christmas when Musk “liked” a post by an anonymous “X” user that said, in part:

The right split into two factions, tech right and right right, and the tech right is like “hey we need H-1B visa people to do the jobs,” and the right right was like, “No you need to hire Americans,” and the tech right is like “but you guys are retarded,” and the right right is like “well you don’t train us,” and the tech right is like “you can’t out-train being retarded.”

The next day, Loomer took to “X” to blast the globalist billionaires, predicting it would not end well for Republicans. She wrote:

Big Tech’s unchecked influence peddling is setting the stage for Democrats to take back the House by channeling America’s frustrations with being sold out to billionaires who claim to want to cut spending while they enrich themselves.

Years ago, Trump specifically weighed in on this volatile issue that is currently ripping apart the GOP, coming down on the side of populist conservatives.

On March 3, 2016, Trump said:

The H-1B program is neither high-skilled nor immigration: these are temporary foreign workers, imported from abroad, for the explicit purpose of substituting for American workers at lower pay. I remain totally committed to eliminating rampant, widespread H-1B abuse and ending outrageous practices such as those that occurred at Disney in Florida when Americans were forced to train their foreign replacements. I will end forever the use of the H-1B as a cheap labor program and institute an absolute requirement to hire American workers first for every visa and immigration program. No exceptions.

Trump’s past statement clearly conflicts with the views of his billionaire donors today. In an interview with The New York Post on Dec. 28, Trump seems to have come down on the side of the globalists, but he has yet to issue an official statement on whether he backs the globalist elites or his MAGA supporters.

AFP will continue to monitor this issue as it plays out in the early days of the Trump administration.