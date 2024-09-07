GOP House Committees Finally Release Impeachment Report Damning Biden

By José Niño

On the morning of Aug. 19, 2024, the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means committees released a much anticipated report on whether to impeach President Joe Biden for allegedly impeachable offenses. These committees are controlled by Republicans and are now deferring to the full House on whether to go for a formal impeachment against Biden.

The report is close to 300 pages long and is the product of a year-and-a-half investigation conducted by those committees on Biden’s unconstitutional actions. At the crux of this report’s argument is how Biden used his family’s business ventures to enrich himself while also concealing classified information that he mishandled in his role as president.

Special Counsel Robert Hur investigated these matters earlier this year but refused to press charges against Biden claiming Biden was not fit to stand trial. The committees have also asserted that the Justice Department bungled its probe into son Hunter’s tax issues, and that the White House has refused to provide important documents and witnesses from the impeachment investigation.

The report declared:

The totality of the corrupt conduct uncovered by the committees is egregious. President Joe Biden conspired to commit influence peddling and grift. In doing so, he abused his office and, by repeatedly lying about his abuse of office, has defrauded the United States to enrich his family.

White House spokesperson Sharon Yang blasted the impeachment proceedings on Aug. 19, declaring:

After wasting nearly two years and millions of taxpayer dollars, House Republicans have finally given up on their wild goose chase. This failed stunt will only be remembered for how it became an embarrassment that their own members distanced themselves from as they only managed to turn up evidence that refuted their false and baseless conspiracy theories.

In this report, Republicans attempted to demonstrate that Biden’s corruption extended all the way back to his time as vice president during the administration of then-President Barack Obama. While serving as vice president, Biden openly advocated for the dismissal of Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma, the energy company for which Hunter Biden was a board member. At the time, the Obama administration and other Western nations used the pretext of fighting corruption in Ukraine to call for the removal of this prosecutor.

The report also touched on the IRS’s probe into Hunter’s refusal to pay taxes in 2017 and 2018, which kicked off in 2018 while Donald Trump was president. This investigation continued well into the Biden regime, with special counsel David Weiss presiding over the investigation. Two IRS employees emerged as whistleblowers, claiming that the Justice Department was purposely “slow walking” the investigation. Later this year, Biden’s son is expected to go on trial for his failure to pay taxes.

This entire impeachment process was kicked off by then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in September 2023, and was later given the greenlight by a vote in the U.S. House in December 2023.

Overall, one gets the impression that this impeachment process looks like another pointless act of political theater Republican Party officials carry out to make it appear like they’re doing something to satisfy their constituents, though the charges are certainly serious.

There’s no question that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris should be impeached for their derelict domestic policies. The Biden regime’s open border policies alone are sufficient grounds to impeach him and the bulk of the executive branch.

Unfortunately, impeachment attempts at this point are just political stunts. To be sure, a simple majority is enough to impeach Biden in the Republican-controlled House. But this political play turns into a futile endeavor. The Democrat-controlled Senate would never vote to convict Biden, and a two-thirds majority is needed to convict a president in the U.S. Senate.

If the Republican Party wants to make genuine political change, it needs to build credible majorities, if not outright supermajorities, in both chambers of Congress so that their policy items are implemented.

The way to achieve that is by fully embracing populist policies—ranging from the embrace of immigration restriction to the implementation of tough-on-crime policies and nationalist economic measures. The Reagan-Bush conservative consensus of pro-business and pro-mass migration policies, along with never-ending wars, is not a political agenda that will generate a large governing majority.

Until the Republican Party gets serious about discarding the failed policy prescriptions of yore, it will forever be a feckless opposition party that will be reduced to resorting to political stunts that do nothing meaningful as far as hard politics is concerned. A little bit of self-reflection goes a long way in charting a new political course that yields long-lasting political successes.

