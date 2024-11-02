FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT

By the AFP Staff

As AFP goes to press on Oct. 24, with only 12 days to go, one of the most important elections of our lifetime quickly approaches. By the time many of you read this issue, Nov. 5 will be upon us. Whatever happens that day, it is vital that patriotic Americans keep pressure on our government to make sure our recent gains are not rolled back.

First and foremost, we should acknowledge that the Supreme Court has already been returned to sanity. As of today, constitutionally minded conservatives maintain a supermajority on the Supreme Court thanks to Donald Trump’s first term. If Trump wins a second term, and, with at least two justices in their 70s, he could appoint even more right-leaning justices to ensure conservatives retain control of the high court for several more decades, at least.

Should Trump lose, however, at least Americans can trust that a conservative high court will act to check a more liberal White House or Congress—no matter what happens in the years ahead.

We can also celebrate that, finally, after decades of exposing election fraud, more Americans than ever realize how elites cheat the system to ensure their horse wins. We have the former president to thank for mobilizing millions of patriotic Americans to take this issue seriously. As a result, states all around the United States have moved to audit their voting processes, clean up their voter rosters, and pass new laws that safeguard U.S. elections.

Another big win that can’t be ignored is that millions of Americans have become aware of the dangers of mass illegal immigration. Even a sizable number of Democrats now believe this matter is critical to maintaining the integrity and prosperity of the nation. A survey taken over the summer by polling firm Gallup supports this.

“Significantly more U.S. adults than a year ago, 55% versus 41%, would like to see immigration to the United States decreased,” reported Gallup last June. “This is the first time since 2005 that a majority of Americans have wanted there to be less immigration, and today’s figure is the largest percentage holding that view since a 58% reading in 2001.”

And, of all the issues that are important to patriotic Americans, putting America first by investing in U.S. infrastructure and the economy needs to remain a priority for the new president and the legislators who control Washington.

The fact that multiple powerful unions this year took the unprecedented step of not automatically endorsing the Democrat candidate shows that populist conservatives in Washington, led by Trump and vice presidential candidate JD Vance, are winning over working-class Americans.

In September, the Teamsters released the results of their own internal polling. According to the union’s press release, “Following the Republican National Convention and Biden’s campaign exit, the Teamsters commissioned a national electronic poll of its 1.3 million members, overseen by an independent third party. During a voting window from July 24 to Sept. 15, rank-and-file Teamsters voted 59.6% for the union to endorse Trump, compared to 34% for Harris.”

Union members overwhelmingly cited Trump’s America-first platform as the reason for their support.

With more and more elected officials openly and proudly putting America first, the days of neoliberal- and neoconservative-backed globalism are hopefully fading away—something all Americans should support, no matter who we may see occupying the White House for the next four years.