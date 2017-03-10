Farrakhan Draws 4,000 for 9/11 Truth

Minister Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam may have done more for the 9/11 truth movement than any other person. His recent symposium on the events of Sept. 11 drew more than 4,000 attendees, quite a feat considering that the most popular 9/11 truth meetings typically only draw a few hundred people.

By Dr. Kevin Barrett

The best-known African-American of our time is undoubtedly Barack Obama. But the man who generates the most excitement, speaks the most truth as black people see it, and can get the most African-Americans to rally in Washington, D.C. is the honorable minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam.

A mesmerizing public speaker, Farrakhan’s messages resonate through the black community and beyond. His organization, the Nation of Islam, is a major player on the American political scene.

So by choosing to go all out for 9/11 truth, the Nation of Islam has significantly increased the chances of a breakthrough that could help America stop its headlong plunge into war, tyranny, and economic and moral bankruptcy, and instead turn toward peace, prosperity, liberty, and sustainability.

On Feb. 18, the Nation of Islam put on what may be the biggest and most explosive event in the whole history of the 9/11 truth movement. “The War on Islam: 9/11 Revisited, Uncovered, and Exposed” brought more than 4,000 people to the Cobo Center in Detroit.

You can watch the video archived at “NOI.org.”

“The War on Islam” situated 9/11 in the history of false-flag operations, zoomed in on some of the slam-dunk proof that 9/11 was an inside job, and finally pointed the finger at the main suspects: neoconservative Zionists bent on dragging the U.S. into an endless war on Israel’s enemies.

Full disclosure: This writer opened the event with a brief overview of false-flag operations. Richard Gage of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth followed with evidence that the Twin Towers and WTC-7 were brought down in controlled demolitions.

But is 9/11 still relevant? The fact that this, the biggest and boldest 9/11 truth event ever, took place now, in 2017, more than a decade and a half after the September 2001 tragedy, suggests that the issue is not going away—and for very good reason. All of the worst aspects of our present reality are pure products of 9/11: endless debilitating wars in the

Muslim world, pervasive NSA surveillance of our lives and communications, with raw NSA data sent to Israel, a hobbled economy sapped by military spending, rampant Islamophobia and xenophobia, and a public beaten down by fear into a state of hopelessness, ignorance, and apathy. None of these problems can even be meaningfully addressed, much less solved, until we as a nation finally face a full reckoning with the truth of 9/11.

Thanks to its clout in the black community, the Nation of Islam is in a position to pose a significant challenge to the 9/11 gatekeepers. Will they ignore Saturday’s event? Attack it? Smear it with their favorite thought-stopping ad hominem slurs, “anti-Semitic” and “conspiracy theorist”? None of these approaches will work on the black community, which is largely immune to such appeals due to its historically hard-earned skepticism.

And the rest of America is waking up—and catching on to the pervasive propaganda lies of the power elite. The mostly white Americans who elected Donald Trump no longer believe in official reality any more than black Americans do.

As the Detroit 9/11 event was kicking off, the media was tearing its collective hair out over Trump’s latest tweet: “The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCnews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people.”

Trump’s ability to get elected despite—or perhaps because of—his hostile relationship with the media is another pure product of 9/11 and the cognitive dissonance it created. While only about one third of Americans openly declare their 9/11 skepticism in most polls, depending on the wording that figure can rise to as high as 84%. Clearly a large majority of Americans knows or senses, consciously or unconsciously, that there is something very wrong with the official narrative. No wonder Trump can get away with blasting the “fake news” media and even declare them the enemies of Americans.

But will Trump ever be able to follow in the footsteps of Farrakhan and tell the full truth about why the media is our enemy? Will he find the courage to explain that the media is completely controlled by corporate money in general and Zionist money in particular? Will he explain that Zionists, plutocrats, and corrupt members of our own military-industrial complex, with the full complicity of senior members of the Bush administration, staged 9/11 as a “new Pearl Harbor”?

No way.

Trump is too tight with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and too comfortable with plutocracy.

He won’t do it unless we force him to. So please help us apply the necessary pressure. Do what the Nation of Islam just did: Find a way to spread the truth in your community.

Kevin Barrett, Ph.D., is an Arabist-Islamologist scholar and one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror. From 1991 through 2006, Dr. Barrett taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin. In 2006, however, he was attacked by Republican state legislators who called for him to be fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison due to his political opinions. Since 2007, Dr. Barrett has been informally blacklisted from teaching in American colleges and universities. He currently works as a nonprofit organizer, public speaker, author, and talk radio host. He lives in rural western Wisconsin.