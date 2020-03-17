Fake News Exposed: ABC Reporter Punished for Telling Truth

An undercover video got ABC News’s David Wright reassigned for comments about fake news and his bosses.

By John Friend

ABC News suspended veteran political correspondent David Wright after undercover footage was released of the award-winning journalist criticizing the powerful mainstream news and entertainment network and proclaiming his “socialist” political leanings.

Project Veritas released an undercover video of an interview with Wright, a reporter for many ABC News programs including “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America,” and “Nightline,” who was then promptly suspended by ABC News. At the time the undercover video was recorded by an operative of Project Veritas, Wright was covering the New Hampshire Primary for ABC.

“Any action that damages our reputation for fairness and impartiality or gives the appearance of compromising it harms ABC News and the individuals involved,” ABC News said in a statement released to Project Veritas following the release of the undercover video. “David Wright has been suspended, and to avoid any possible appearance of bias, he will be reassigned away from political coverage when he returns.”

In the video, Wright explained to the undercover reporter that he considers himself a socialist. “I think there should be national health insurance,” Wright stated. “I’m totally fine with reining in corporations, I think they’re too many billionaires, and I think there’s a wealth gap—that’s a problem.”

He also criticized ABC News, which is owned by the Disney Corporation, for blending its news coverage and programming with support for Disney products and messages.

“You can’t watch ‘Good Morning America’ without there being a Disney princess or a Marvel Avenger appearing,” Wright notes at one point in the video interview. “It’s all self-promotional.” He also admitted that ABC News and mainstream broadcast media in general does not give President Donald Trump “credit for what things he does do” and that he doesn’t think “we’re terribly interested in voters.” He later revealed that “commercial imperative is incompatible with news,” a long-running criticism of mainstream corporate news media outlets.

Wright also offered more general critiques of mainstream broadcast media, which is increasingly becoming more and more superficial and disconnected from the lived experience of most Americans.

“We live in a moment where people live in echo chambers and the truth suffers and, in an effort to compete, we’ve become an echo chamber ourselves,” Wright said. “We’ve been in the mainstream media we have an effort to match the zippy news cycle with responding to the latest tweet and trying to keep pace with the desperate pace of it all. As a result, we’re easily distracted, and that means that we don’t bring focused attention to something that could make a difference.”

James O’Keefe, the founder and president of Project Veritas, announced the release of the video and his organization’s efforts to “expose the agenda of ABC to mislead voters and push their own narratives” on Twitter in early March.

Project Veritas has embarked upon a crusade against the corrupt and dishonest mainstream mass media in recent years, with undercover operatives filming interviews with high-level media insiders, reporters, and journalists in an effort to highlight and expose their misdeeds and biases.

Following Wright’s suspension, O’Keefe offered support for the disgraced correspondent.

“We commend David Wright for his honesty,” O’Keefe stated. “No one should be suspended from their job for truth-telling.”

O’Keefe pledged to continue working to expose the corruption at mainstream news outlets, where he apparently still has an undercover operative working behind the scenes.

“We encourage brave insiders within these media organizations to come forward with any information they have so that the public knows what is really going on inside these companies,” O’Keefe declared.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.

Fake News Exposed: Russia Isn’t Helping Trump’s Reelection Campaign

By the AFP Staff

The fake news, Trump-hating media was all over reports that U.S. intelligence agencies were once again warning Congress that Russia was out to meddle in U.S. elections and help President Donald Trump get re-elected. This time, though, they added that the Russians were also helping Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders win the Democratic primary. A few days later, at least one media outlet—CNN of all places—quietly rolled back the claim, reporting that one agent in question who testified in the classified hearing, “appears to have overstated the intelligence community’s formal assessment of Russian interference in the 2020 election.”

Have CNN and others learned nothing from their humiliation last year when special prosecutor Robert Mueller told the country there is zero evidence Trump or anyone else in his presidential campaign colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton?

Desperate to reclaim a tiny shard of its lost dignity, CNN detailed a claim made in a hearing on Capitol Hill by Deep State agents that, “Russia does favor Trump, but that helping Trump wasn’t the only thing they were trying to do, as it was also designed to raise questions about the integrity of the elections process.” The hearing was classified, so no one outside of it actually knows what was said in detail, but that didn’t stop outlets from leading with the leaked information that was originally provided to The New York Times by an anonymous source.

One of the individuals repeatedly cited in reports was Shelby Pierson, the top election security official of the U.S. intelligence community. CNN was eventually forced to roll back some of what she said, reporting that other intelligence officials noted Pierson had vastly overstated the intelligence community’s beliefs about Russia and U.S. elections.

“Pierson’s characterization of Russian interference led to pointed questions from lawmakers, which officials said caused Pierson to overstep and assert that Russia has a preference for Trump to be reelected,” conceded CNN. “One intelligence official said that Pierson’s characterization of the intelligence was ‘misleading,’ and a national security official said Pierson failed to provide the ‘nuance’ needed to accurately convey the U.S. intelligence conclusions.”

Thankfully, there are still objective and sane journalists out there, some of whom are even on the left. They are definitely in the minority, but they do exist. The Nation’s Aaron Mate is one of those. He never succumbed to PTDS (President Trump Derangement Syndrome). No one can accuse Mate of being a Trump supporter, yet he has gone to great lengths to debunk even Mueller’s claim that Russian troll farms had any effect on the 2016 election.

As Mate writes, it seems the posts made by Russian social media companies were more about making money than influencing politics. Moreover, the sheer volume of daily posts to Facebook and Twitter, which amount to billions of photos and writings posted every day, means the tens of thousands that were posted by Russian troll farms over the course of a decade were quickly lost in a sea of tweets and Facebook posts, thus having little to no real effect on the election.

Avowed democratic socialist Sanders has also come under attack from the Deep State, whose members are threatened by his calls to end the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq—huge moneymakers for the military-industrial-banking complex.

In a rare rebuke, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, before taking a swipe at Sanders, issued a statement to the press, saying, “There’s no briefing that I’ve received, that the president has received, that says that President [Vladimir] Putin is doing anything to try and influence the elections in favor of President Trump. We just haven’t seen that intelligence. If it’s out there, I haven’t seen it. I’d be surprised if I haven’t seen it.”

In short, this entire Russian collusion hype was another propaganda effort by the left to dictate who will become the next president.